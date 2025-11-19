Optiml Announces New Client Win with Catella Investment Management (CIM), Expanding Adoption of Its Real Estate Decision Intelligence Platform (REDI)

LONDON, STOCKHOLM and ZURICH, Nov. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Optiml, creator of the global award-winning Real Estate Decision Intelligence platform (REDI), is pleased to announce that Catella Investment Management, one of Europe's leading investment and asset managers, has selected Optiml to support sustainability and financial decision-making for one of its European real estate portfolios.[MH1]

Catella Investment Management's adoption of the REDI platform reflects the growing need for technology that brings financial performance, decarbonisation planning, and sustainability intelligence together in one unified digital environment.

Supporting CIM's Transition and Investment Strategy

Catella Investment Management will use Optiml's Real Estate Decision Intelligence platform (REDI) to integrate financial, technical, and sustainability intelligence across fund, asset, transaction, and sustainability workflows. The platform will enable CIM to:

Develop asset-specific sustainability CAPEX measures aligned with medium- and long-term environmental targets, including energy, water, and waste considerations.





Model retrofit pathways that track NAV and IRR impacts while meeting regulatory and sustainability requirements.





Strengthen underwriting through integrated financial, technical, and sustainability insights.





Enhance alignment with EU Taxonomy and SFDR frameworks and reduce stranded-asset risk.

Driving Measurable Impact Across the Investment Lifecycle

Through REDI, CIM will be able to quantify the impact of retrofit measures on fund-level returns, carbon reduction, and asset value creation. This supports Catella's broader approach to aligning sustainability objectives with capital efficiency and long-term performance.

Reinforcing Optiml's Leadership in Sustainable Real Estate Intelligence

Catella Investment Management's selection of Optiml further expands the use of the Real Estate Decision Intelligence platform (REDI) among institutional real estate managers advancing data-driven transition strategies. The platform enables investors and fund managers to plan and execute CRREM-aligned decarbonisation pathways while assessing financial outcomes with clarity and precision.

About Optiml

Optiml is a Swiss technology company and creator of the global award-winning Real Estate Decision Intelligence platform (REDI). Optiml enables investors, fund managers, and asset owners to plan and execute CRREM-aligned decarbonisation strategies, fund-level CAPEX plans, and transaction underwriting decisions that align CO₂ reduction with financial performance.

