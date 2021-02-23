Optimo Medical AG and Ansys Transform Eye Surgery to Better Treat Astigmatism

PITTSBURGH and BIEL, Switzerland, Feb. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

To perform patient-specific eye surgery planning, dramatically improve vision and treat astigmatism, Optimo Medical AG and Ansys (NASDAQ: ANSS) are incorporating high-fidelity structural simulations with cutting-edge digital twin technology into next-generation surgery preparation. Delivering a solution that powers surgical precision to maximize patient outcomes, the collaboration also drives in silico clinical trials of new eye products — significantly reducing development time and cost.

Providing care for 15 million low-cylinder astigmatism patients each year has traditionally forced ophthalmologists to plan eye surgeries with largely run-of-the-mill statistical models. This has often caused suboptimal incision placement and imperfections in patient vision correction, requiring multiple operations to solve issues. By integrating Ansys® Mechanical™ with Optimo Medical AG's Optimeyes™ digital twin technology, ophthalmologists are creating identical digital copies of patient corneas to test surgical strategies for individual patients that substantially improve results.

"Before I started using Optimeyes, like all ophthalmologists, I was forced to work with one-size-fits-all statistical models, which frequently lead to overcorrections. With Optimeyes, I'm now able to work on a patient-specific approach," said Dr. Johan Blanckaert, ophthalmologist at Oculus Clinic. "Since then, I deliver superior results, which means a spectacle-free life for my patients. Hence, I consider the usage of Optimeyes in surgery planning to be a real game changer within the industry."

"Integrating Mechanical with Optimeyes empowers ophthalmologists to perform virtual keratotomy astigmatism surgeries for enhancing individual patients' incision parameters. Additionally, it equips surgeons with a state-of-the-art planning tool for addressing low-cylinder astigmatisms during cataract surgeries and predicting operation outcomes. Optimeyes also facilitates in silico clinical trials based on Mechanical — enabling engineers to simulate new products, identify design flaws and save millions of dollars in development costs."

"In eye surgery, microns make the difference between a successful operation and disappointing results. Optimeyes uses Mechanical to guide eye surgery treatment planning, simulate the effects of physical interferences and enhance patient outcomes," said Harald Studer, CEO, Optimo Medical AG. "Together with Ansys, we are paving the way towards large-scale adoption of engineering simulation within the eye care industry and swiftly treating astigmatism for millions of patients worldwide."

"As the ophthalmology community exploits simulation to deliver personalized treatment, it is crucial to provide clinicians with simplified tools that speak their language," said Prith Banerjee, chief technology officer, Ansys. "Integrating Optimeyes with Mechanical delivers a next-gen solution for ophthalmologists to effectively battle cataracts and low-cylinder astigmatism. This enables first-time right surgeries, helping those suffering from vision impairment to regain a higher quality of life faster than ever."

