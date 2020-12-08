Optimove and Dynamic Yield Announce Integration to Combine Multichannel Orchestration with Real-Time Personalization

NEW YORK, Dec. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Optimove , the Relationship Marketing Hub, and Dynamic Yield , the Experience Optimization Platform, today announced a strategic integration that will allow brands to ensure each customer receives the optimal marketing treatment across channels.

With this integration, marketers have the ability to leverage Optimove's multichannel orchestration and optimization capabilities with Dynamic Yield's real-time personalization technology, the benefits of which include:

Enriched customer profiles with real-time data : Unify all customer data from sources such as CRM, service clouds, and data warehouses via Optimove and incorporate powerful engagement-level data captured by Dynamic Yield from apps and websites.

: Unify all customer data from sources such as CRM, service clouds, and data warehouses via Optimove and incorporate powerful engagement-level data captured by Dynamic Yield from apps and websites. Multichannel personalization and orchestration : Deliver seamless and consistent campaigns by using Optimove to orchestrate customer communications via any channel and then ensure they receive the same message and offer upon clicking-through to the brand's website or app with Dynamic Yield.

: Deliver seamless and consistent campaigns by using Optimove to orchestrate customer communications via any channel and then ensure they receive the same message and offer upon clicking-through to the brand's website or app with Dynamic Yield. A continuous optimization loop: Leverage Optimove's customer behavior modeling to maximize the impact of every campaign, further optimizing each online experience at the variation-level through Dynamic Yield.

"Customers who experience end-to-end personalized journeys exhibit greater brand loyalty and have a higher lifetime value," said Yoav Susz, VP Revenue at Optimove. "By combining Optimove's multichannel orchestration engine with Dynamic Yield's personalization platform, marketers can seamlessly create personalized and synchronized interactions across channels and touchpoints."

"Providing personalized customer experiences requires all of your customer touchpoints to be perfectly aligned. Just like sending a customer two conflicting emails is not a winning strategy, neither is sending customers personalized marketing campaigns directing them to a website that doesn't provide the same personalized experience," said Chris Feroli, VP of Sales at Dynamic Yield. "With this integration, teams can guarantee that each customer has the most relevant experience while interacting with their brand."

Joint clients are already using Optimove and Dynamic Yield to orchestrate perfectly aligned customer journeys across all channels and touchpoints. To learn more about how you can join them, click here.

About Optimove

Optimove is the leading Relationship Marketing Hub, empowering CRM Marketers to create and manage large-scale, customer-led journeys. Optimove autonomously surfaces valuable customer engagement opportunities, orchestrates self-optimizing customer journeys, and accurately measures the incremental impact of all marketing interactions. With Optimove leading brands such as Staples, JD Sports, Dollar Shave Club, GVC, Family Dollar and Penn National maximize customer loyalty, retention, and lifetime value.

About Dynamic Yield

Dynamic Yield helps enterprise brands quickly deliver and test personalized, optimized, and synchronized digital customer interactions. Marketing, Product, Development, and eCommerce teams from more than 350 global brands are using Dynamic Yield's Experience Optimization platform as the technology layer on top of existing CMS or Commerce solutions to iterate faster and algorithmically match content, products, and offers to each individual for the acceleration of long-term business value.

