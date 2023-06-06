Optimove Appoints Industry Pioneer Stephan Dietrich to Board of Directors

Serial entrepreneur, Neolane co-founder, and former General Manager of Adobe Campaign brings international scaling, enterprise marketing, and tech experience to Optimove

NEW YORK, June 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Optimove, the Customer-Led Marketing Platform, announced today the appointment of Stephan Dietrich as an independent, non-executive member of its Board of Directors.

With his brainchild Neolane, which he co-founded in 2001, he was one of the early pioneers of the marketing technology industry. In 2013, Adobe acquired Neolane for $600M, and Mr. Dietrich subsequently became Vice President and General Manager of the Adobe Campaign business. Under his leadership, he more than quadrupled revenue in 5 years and was instrumental in defining the Marketing Cloud category. Based in Boston, he is currently a Guest Lecturer at Harvard Business School and MIT Sloan School of Management, President of the SaaS Club at French Founders, and an independent investor and advisor to several international SaaS scale-ups.

"We're delighted to welcome Stephan to our Board at a time of extraordinary momentum for Optimove," said Pini Yakuel, Optimove CEO. "Stephan is a seasoned industry executive with a unique point of view and with nearly 30 years of experience leading successful SaaS businesses. He has a record of accomplishments as a transatlantic leader, advisor, and board member. His go-to-market experience in growing and scaling SaaS companies from inception to several hundreds of millions in revenue across multiple verticals is genuinely second to none. We look forward to leveraging his international knowledge and expertise as we continue to advocate customer-led marketing and guide Optimove on its next stage of hypergrowth across Europe, North America, and Asia."

"Optimove has built a uniquely differentiated platform with a big vision on how to apply AI to automating and orchestrating customer led journeys," said Mr. Dietrich. "I'm excited to partner with Pini and his talented management team that has an analytical obsession with driving tangible value for their end customers. I'm impressed by the quality and discipline of this team which has bootstrapped Optimove, while scaling significantly in a highly capital- efficient manner. We share the same values of building a sustainable and enduring business that is profitable, which in this case is an exceptional accomplishment given current market conditions," concludes Mr. Dietrich.

Optimove's appointment of Stephan Dietrich to its Board comes on the heels of continuous growth and strong momentum in recent months. In July 2022, the company announced the acquisition of Graphyte, a cloud-based personalization platform built for the sports betting and iGaming industry. In March 2022, Optimove acquired Kumulos, a personalized mobile marketing solution, following its September 2021 $75 million investment led by Summit Partners.

About Optimove

