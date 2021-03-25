Optimove Combines Realtime Segmentation with Predictive and Historical Data for Hyper-Personalized CRM

NEW YORK, March 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Optimove, the leader in CRM Marketing, today announced the launch of its new realtime segmentation capabilities, which combined with the existing next-gen AI-driven CRM journey orchestration technology, provides brands with unmatched customer analysis, segmentation, and communication power.

The new capabilities are a direct result of Optimove's acquisition and integration of Axonite's realtime event streaming platform. Optimove's realtime segmentation is powered by customer attributes created through a no-code user interface, built to answer the needs of today's agile business users. Unlike other solutions on the market that allow for the creation of customer attributes solely based on either realtime or batch data, Optimove allows brands to combine the sophisticated modeling and rich context that stems from batch processing of historical data, with the speed and relevancy of realtime data to create powerful customer segments. This, in addition to realtime or batch only scenarios.

With Optimove, brands can now scale their CRM Marketing, leveraging historical and predictive data to answer the question of "who is their customer," while using realtime data to answer, "what are they doing right now." As such, Optimove becomes the first solution to truly allow organizations to understand their customers' behavior in order to provide superior personalized customer experiences across channels, at unmatched scale.

"Organizations looking to drive growth through their existing customers and effectively communicate with hundreds of segments need to be able to take into account their customers' past, present, and future, so their communications are always relevant," said Shai Frank, VP of Product at Optimove. "By blending realtime, historical, and predictive segmentation, we provide CRM marketers with the most robust set of targeting capabilities in the market, further helping brands significantly increase their customers' value."

This combination of capabilities unlocks powerful use cases such as:

Aligning CRM and Compliance efforts - Gaming operators can create segments with predictive responsible gaming attributes such as "predicted player risk level," and a "Monthly Loss Limit" attribute that combines each day's closing balance with the realtime results of players' activity. Optimove can then immediately migrate players who approach their self-set limits and are at risk of developing unhealthy behaviors from promotional campaigns, towards messages that focus on fomenting healthy behaviors.

Gaming operators can create segments with predictive responsible gaming attributes such as "predicted player risk level," and a "Monthly Loss Limit" attribute that combines each day's closing balance with the realtime results of players' activity. Optimove can then immediately migrate players who approach their self-set limits and are at risk of developing unhealthy behaviors from promotional campaigns, towards messages that focus on fomenting healthy behaviors. Eliminating the risk of broken CRM journeys – Ecommerce brands can combine customer lifecycle attributes such as "churned," and predicted ones such as the "probability to reactivate", with a "Days Since Last Order" attribute that updates with each new purchase. Optimove can then automatically remove customers who purchased today from a daily campaign targeting churned customers with a high predicted probability to reactivate.

– Ecommerce brands can combine customer lifecycle attributes such as "churned," and predicted ones such as the "probability to reactivate", with a "Days Since Last Order" attribute that updates with each new purchase. Optimove can then automatically remove customers who purchased today from a daily campaign targeting churned customers with a high predicted probability to reactivate. Orchestrating the optimal customer treatment – Retail brands can bring together customer attributes such as "favorite category", with predicted attributes such as "risk of churn", and a "total order amount" attribute that consolidates the last known balance from batch processes with the realtime purchase. Optimove can then autonomously determine the next-best-offer for each customer from a pool of available options for risk of churn customers, based on the combination of the above attributes.

"In today's world, effectively combining batch and realtime data is key to scale CRM Marketing and boost customer lifetime value," said Pini Yakuel, CEO and Founder of Optimove. "Optimove's unwavering commitment to providing a next-gen technology that allows brands to intelligently scale their CRM Marketing is what led us to these new capabilities. Segmentation based on the combination of historical, realtime, and predictive data is helping our customers break through the limits posed by single-faceted solutions, while firmly placing organizations on a path to reap the benefits of having the hundreds of segments that compose their AI-mapped CRM journeys."

Using Optimove, organizations can power their realtime segmentation by leveraging data streamed via Segment.com, Kafka Streams, customer support systems such as Zendesk, eCommerce platforms such as Shopify, iGaming platforms such as SBTech, server-side events, and API, in addition to Optimove's web and mobile SDKs.

About Optimove

Optimove is the leading CRM Marketing Hub, empowering marketing teams to create and manage large-scale, customer-led journeys. Optimove's CRM Journey mapping algorithm leverages AI to autonomously surface valuable customer engagement opportunities, orchestrate self-optimizing customer journeys, and accurately measure the incremental impact of all marketing interactions. Optimove is used by leading brands including Dollar Shave Club, Entain, Papa John's, Penn National, and Staples, to maximize customer loyalty, retention, and lifetime value.

