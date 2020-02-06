Optimove Expands Realtime Data Capabilities with Acquisition of Event Streaming Technology Vendor, Axonite

NEW YORK, Feb, 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Optimove, the Science-First Relationship Marketing Hub, announced today that it acquired Axonite, a leading mission critical, realtime event streaming vendor. This acquisition completes Optimove's new database infrastructure, Optidata, and will provide its clients with access to its realtime customer data platform (CDP).

Axonite has been developing its event streaming framework since 2015 facilitating connections between systems and building realtime workflow automations. Axonite's platform rapidly simplifies the process of building, deploying and running realtime, large scale, event-driven customer-centric business applications based on any kind of data stream.

With the combined offering of Optimove and Axonite, marketers around the world will benefit from a variety of capabilities, including:

Realtime Customer 360 Data Sync : Create a highly adaptable two-way continuous synchronization between Optimove and any other system or database in the organization (such as customer care, loyalty, finance) to enrich brand's unified customer profiles, and share them in realtime across the organization, keeping all systems in sync and up-to-date.

: Create a highly adaptable two-way continuous synchronization between Optimove and any other system or database in the organization (such as customer care, loyalty, finance) to enrich brand's unified customer profiles, and share them in realtime across the organization, keeping all systems in sync and up-to-date. Realtime Self-Optimizing Journeys : Create and maintain a "realtime state" for each customer, including their behavior and activity, while leveraging Optimove's self-optimizing algorithms to power realtime customer-led journeys. These journeys take into consideration the predicted uplift of all campaigns each customer is eligible for and serves them with the optimal one.

: Create and maintain a "realtime state" for each customer, including their behavior and activity, while leveraging Optimove's self-optimizing algorithms to power realtime customer-led journeys. These journeys take into consideration the predicted uplift of all campaigns each customer is eligible for and serves them with the optimal one. External Event-Based Triggers: Utilize Optimove's robust customer insight and segmentation capabilities to trigger specific campaigns to customers based on external events such as favorite products being back in stock or changes in odds or jackpot status.

"As relationship marketing evolves, marketers are looking to empower customers by providing them with contextually relevant, self-generated experiences." Said Pini Yakuel, Optimove's CEO and Founder. "Adding Axonite's ability to process tens of thousands of events each second to Optimove's capabilities, will give marketers the tools to realize their vision of realtime customer-led journeys."

"Having a framework that unifies events and cross-references them with historical data to build a continuously up-to-date single customer view, and push updates to other systems in realtime, is a key use case for the customer data platform of the future." Said Yuval Shefler, Axonite's CEO. "Merging Optimove's Relationship Marketing Hub with our event streaming framework will create a future-proof CDP, catering to the ever-growing list of realtime marketing needs, solving tomorrow's problems, today."

This acquisition comes at the back of a strong 2019, in which Optimove grew its North American business by 70% YoY as well as doubled its customers in APAC. Optimove has expanded its enterprise clientele by adding household brands such as Staples, Zee5, Paper Source, and Quidco.

About Optimove:

Optimove is the Science-first Relationship Marketing Hub. With a realtime Customer Data Platform at its core, Optimove autonomously transforms customer data into actionable insights, helping customer-centric businesses drive measurable growth. The company's unique technology suite enables the smart orchestration, measurement and optimization of highly personalized multi-channel campaigns, at scale, resulting in improved customer experience, retention and lifetime value. Optimove is used by hundreds of leading brands of all sizes, including Staples, Deezer, GVC, Family Dollar, Groupe Dynamite, Paper Source and Sweaty Betty. Optimove employs over 260 people in its New York, London, Singapore and Tel Aviv offices.

For press inquiries, please contact press@optimove.com

SOURCE Optimove

Related Links

http://www.optimove.com

