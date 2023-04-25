Optimove Launches First Solutions Partner Program, Partnering with Agencies and SIs to Build Repeatable Marketing Solutions

Optimove's Solutions Partner Program offers high-value partner engagement models, a partner portal, and on-demand training

NEW YORK, April 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Optimove, the First Customer-Led Marketing Platform, today announced the launch of its Solutions Partner Program. The program is designed to build and support a network of certified services-based partners working with Optimove to source, sell, and deliver complete and integrated data-driven marketing solutions for clients.

As the first Customer-Led Marketing Platform, Optimove empowers brands to drive measurable growth by planning, orchestrating, and optimizing marketing campaigns that start with the customer instead of a campaign or product.

The ideal Solutions Partner will have demonstrated a long-term commitment to building repeatable services programs around Optimove's Customer-Led Marketing Platform. Leading agencies and Systems Integrators such as LeanConvert, NTT Data, Purple Square Consulting, Omtera, Plus Projects, RS Concepts, Vecton, Hybrid Interaction, and others have already joined the program.

Solutions Partners have dedicated access to the Optimove Partner Portal for training, certification, enablement, deal/lead attribution, and dedicated sales support for their teams to help sell, market, and implement Optimove solutions and create joint customer success.

Additionally, by joining Optimove's Solution Partner Program partners gain significant benefits:

Business growth: partners grow revenue through solution co-creation, implementation, and co-selling activities and expand offering by leveraging Optimove's proven predictive marketing solutions to deliver ROI and greater value proposition.

partners grow revenue through solution co-creation, implementation, and co-selling activities and expand offering by leveraging Optimove's proven predictive marketing solutions to deliver ROI and greater value proposition. Enhanced customer service: partners provide end clients and brands with the highest quality strategic and/or operational support for data-driven marketing services.

Enhanced customer service: partners provide end clients and brands with the highest quality strategic and/or operational support for data-driven marketing services.

partners leverage the latest innovation with the leader in predictive marketing orchestration. Improved skill set: partners do what they do best with Optimove - deliver optimal client outcomes and business results using the best available technology.

"Today's customers expect brands to know them and serve them in context to create memorable experiences," said Erik Holt, VP Channels at Optimove. "By participating in Optimove's Solutions Partner program, leading services firms gain access to our cutting-edge predictive marketing technology and unparalleled expertise in data-driven marketing. To increase efficiency and help our partners serve their clients, we need to train them in the benefits of Optimove and how to maximize its value. We're thrilled to roll out our new Solutions Partner Program to ensure our partners have what they need to succeed in the market."

"Optimove is a leading predictive marketing platform and, therefore, a critical partner for us," said Tim Axon, Managing Director at LeanConvert. "The combination of their rich historical, real-time, and predictive customer data, AI-led multichannel journey orchestration, and statistically credible multitouch attribution of every marketing action, with our expertise, means we can offer our clients even greater personalization and optimization. We are looking forward to working together moving forward."

About Optimove

Optimove is the first Customer-Led Marketing Platform. Its solutions ensure that marketing always starts with the customer instead of a campaign or product. Customer-Led Marketing has been proven to deliver brands an average increase of 33% in customer lifetime value.

It is the only Customer-Led Marketing Platform powered by the combination of 1) rich historical, real-time, and predictive customer data, 2) AI-led multichannel journey orchestration, and 3) statistically credible multitouch attribution of every marketing action.

Optimove provides industry-specific and use-case solutions for hundreds of leading consumer brands including BetMGM, SodaStream, Pennsylvania Lottery, Papa John's, bet365, Staples, and many others across multiple business sectors. For more information go to Optimove.com.

