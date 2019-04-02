Optimove Launches Retail Performance Benchmarking Platform

NEW YORK, April 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Optimove, the Science-First Relationship Marketing Hub, today launched the Optimove Retail Pulse, an industry benchmark platform for online Fashion, and Health and Beauty retailers. The Retail Pulse , which includes analysis of over two million transactions and counting, enables retailers to accurately assess their own sales and marketing performance against industry-wide aggregated key performance indicators.

Retail Pulse is a free-to-use, interactive benchmark platform that will be updated monthly with refreshed data and additional brands to expand the report's insights. Marketers can gain a clearer understanding of how their KPIs compare against the rest of their industry, as this data enables a deeper, contextual understanding of a brand's own results and performance.

The Retail Pulse currently comprises more than two years of data from retail brands across verticals including luxury fashion/retail, activewear and skincare, among others, and incorporates both eCommerce and brick-and-mortar sales. Reported KPIs include:

Average order value

Average monthly discounts

Average percentage of mobile purchases

New vs. returning customers

Average time between first and second order

"Competition in retail is only getting fiercer, and in this field, the idea of 'outperforming yourself' isn't enough. Without access to information about how a brand's KPIs compare to the industry as a whole, any performance assessment is incomplete," said Pini Yakuel, Founder and CEO of Optimove. "By facilitating this cross-industry benchmark platform, we are empowering retail marketers to make better strategic decisions and take action based on the comparative insight within the context of the entire industry. This has the power to up everyone's game."

Retail Pulse data is available within Optimove's customer relationship marketing software, enabling users to take immediate action based on comparative analysis. The data from Retail Pulse will work in combination with Optibot , the company's built-in marketing optimization bot, to give customers a true 360 view incorporating both customer data and industry norms and autonomously transforming that information into valuable and actionable insights.

For more information or to start assessing your brand against industry performance today, visit http://optimove.com/ .

About Optimove

Optimove is the Science-First Relationship Marketing Hub, used by over 350 customer-centric businesses to drive measurable growth by scaling customer engagement. Optimove combines the art of marketing with the science of data to autonomously generate actionable insight, empowering marketers to deliver highly-effective personalized customer marketing campaigns across multiple channels. The company's unique technology suite helps marketers maximize customer spend, engagement, retention and lifetime value. Optimove is used by leading brands of all sizes, including Family Dollar, Deezer, Adore Me, Go Compare, and many others. With over 220 employees in New York, London and Tel Aviv, the company's revenue has grown 60% during the past year. More information is available at www.optimove.com .

