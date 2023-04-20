Optimove Mother's Day Shopping Survey: 85% of consumers shop at least a week before Mother's Day

56% of respondents will buy at least two weeks in advance. Just 11% are last-minute shoppers.

NEW YORK, April 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Eighty-five percent of those shopping for Mother's Day do not wait until the last minute. Just 11% are last-minute shoppers. Four percent (4%) said they don't buy Mother's Day gifts. Of the total respondents, fifty-six percent (56%) of shoppers plan on buying Mother's Day gifts at least two weeks in advance (with 24% gift-ready a month ahead of time). Another 28% will be ready with a gift at least one week before the holiday. The results are from the Optimove Mother's Day Shopping Survey of 400 consumers fielded in March 2023. Optimove is a Customer-Led Marketing platform used by hundreds of leading global consumer brands.

Three-quarters (75%) of respondents said a sale would motivate them to buy earlier than planned. Optimove's 2023 Consumer Summer Shopping Survey revealed that 51% of respondents said a sale motivates them to buy earlier than planned. Because Mother's Day is a specific holiday, consumers are more motivated to act to purchase in time. However, marketers need to be mindful that according to our 2023 Consumer Marketing Fatigue Survey, 66% of consumers want fewer marketing messages, and 27% feel they are bombarded by marketing messages.

Six of ten respondents (60%) plan on buying flowers, while about 45% buy clothing, gift cards, or jewelry. Three-quarters (75%) will buy a greeting card, with 45% choosing a physical card, nineteen percent (19%) an online card, and 11% both.

According to Pini Yakuel, CEO and founder of Optimove, "Retailers need to be ready early with Mother's Day as savvy consumers think and plan about this holiday. It shows that shopping for Mother's Day is not a last-minute thought. Additionally, almost half buy a gift on top of flowers or a card. Right now, retailers should ask each customer if they are considering a gift for mom – if the answer is 'yes' – be ready to offer suggestions."

About the survey:

The Optimove 2023 Mother's Day Summer Shopping Survey queried 400 U.S. citizens in March 2023. Respondents were 18-plus, 49% male/51% female (no respondents were non-binary or declined to answer), and household incomes were $75,000-plus.

About Optimove

Optimove is the first Customer-Led Marketing Platform. Its solutions ensure that marketing always starts with the customer instead of a campaign or product. Customer-Led Marketing has been proven to deliver brands an average increase of 33% in customer lifetime value.

It is the only Customer-Led Marketing Platform powered by the combination of 1) rich historical, real-time, and predictive customer data, 2) AI-led multichannel journey orchestration, and 3) statistically credible multitouch attribution of every marketing action.

Optimove provides industry-specific and use-case solutions for hundreds of leading consumer brands including BetMGM, SodaStream, Pennsylvania Lottery, Papa John's, and Staples.

For more information, go to Optimove.com

