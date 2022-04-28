Optimove Named a Leader in IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Retail and CPG Customer Data Platforms 2022

The report by the leading global market intelligence firm highlights Optimove's ability to drive personalization at scale through multichannel, AI-led customer journeys

NEW YORK, April 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Optimove, the leading CRM Marketing Platform, was recognized as a "Leader" in the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Retail and CPG Customer Data Platform 2022 Vendor Assessment (Doc #US47506221, April 2022). The report follows the recognition of Optimove by Forrester as a Leader in the 2021 Forrester Wave: Cross-Channel Campaign Management and by Optimove customers on G2 in the CDP category.

The IDC MarketScape evaluated CDP vendors according to their success in designing, developing, installing, and configuring their CDP platform, focusing on three layers: Data, Analytics, and Activation. The report also focused on technologies that demonstrated the ability to influence brands' bottom lines significantly. As a prerequisite, vendors had to hold core CDP capabilities that enable customer experience differentiation, seamless marketing orchestration, automation, and personalization, in an efficient, easy-to-execute manner.

The report highlighted Optimove's distinctive capabilities:

Marketing capabilities . Optimove's marketing-specific capabilities focus on personalized campaigns orchestration. The company implemented an AI-based marketing bot, called Optibot, that provides personalized recommendations and a "Mission Control" tool, to monitor every stage and detect potential anomalies of marketing campaigns. Moreover, Optimove's CDP includes also a BI Studio, leveraging Microsoft BI, for custom reporting.

In 2020, Optimove created retail and ecommerce-specific customer data models, aiming to support specific industry requirements and data exploration based on different delivery models. For journey orchestration, Optimove offers an AI-based Self-Optimizing Journeys (SOJ) services as well as a creation tool, called Visual Stream Builder, for blank-canvas journey creation. Optimove also released Retail Pulse, a set of dashboards leveraging BI to monitor retailers' performance based on specific KPIs. The Retail Pulse enables a combination of data from over 300 brands across the world.

A complimentary copy of a report excerpt is available on Optimove's website.

Optimove provides marketing teams with a single platform to scale personalized customer journeys across channels:

Customer Data Platform: With a Customer Data Platform (CDP) at its core, Optimove ingests, consolidates, cleanses and shares data, in realtime, from/to dozens of different systems. Optimove automatically models and exposes a complete, 360-degree, realtime view of every customer. Advanced predictive analytics, including lifetime value, risk of churn, likelihood of converting, and likelihood of reactivating further, enhance the marketer's ability to gain a deep, valuable understanding of their customer base.

AI-Based Decisioning: Optimove provides brands with the only AI-journey mapping solution that autonomously determines the best campaign, channel, and offer, for each individual customer, flawlessly orchestrating customer journeys across touchpoints.

Multichannel Engagement: Optimove's native marketing channels deliver personalized messages across email, mobile, and web, empowering marketing leaders with complete control over marketing activities and enabling past performance analysis, current campaign monitoring, and future events planning.

"It's impossible for us now to think about doing our marketing and our business functioning without Optimove," said Izzy Darby, Sr. Marketing Manager at Paper Source. "We love the amount of data and decision-making tools now at our fingertips. Previously we were writing SQL queries in the backend, and it was super tedious and time-consuming, now we have this in-the-box capability to have predictive modeling, segmentation, and more, and that allows us to do our jobs as marketers more effectively. Optimove helps us understand our business, sometimes better than we understand it ourselves."

"We're delighted to be recognized as a Leader by the IDC MarketScape," said Pini Yakuel, Founder and CEO of Optimove. "This recognition is further proof of what leading retail and CPG brands such as Dollar Shave Club, Family Dollar, and Staples already know. That Optimove is the only way to scale their personalization across customer journeys and touchpoints. For Optimove, this report further validates our position as a Leader for retail and CPG brands who are keen to take their CRM strategy to the next level, boosting their omnichannel marketing capabilities and overall bottom line."

About IDC MarketScape:

IDC MarketScape vendor assessment model is designed to provide an overview of the competitive fitness of ICT (information and communications technology) suppliers in a given market. The research methodology utilizes a rigorous scoring methodology based on both qualitative and quantitative criteria that results in a single graphical illustration of each vendor's position within a given market. IDC MarketScape provides a clear framework in which the product and service offerings, capabilities and strategies, and current and future market success factors of IT and telecommunications vendors can be meaningfully compared. The framework also provides technology buyers with a 360-degree assessment of the strengths and weaknesses of current and prospective vendors.

About Optimove

Optimove is the leading CRM Marketing Platform, empowering marketing teams to create and manage large-scale, customer-led journeys. Optimove's CRM Journeys leverage AI to autonomously surface valuable customer segments, orchestrate self-optimizing CRM journeys, and accurately deliver the marketing interaction of highest incremental impact. Optimove is used by leading brands including Dollar Shave Club, Family Dollar, Papa John's, Paper Source, and Staples, to maximize customer loyalty, retention, and lifetime value.

