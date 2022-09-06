Optimove Raises Commitment to Security and Privacy; Completes SOC 2 Type II Compliance

The SOC 2 Type II compliance is recognized globally for its rigor in the review of organizations' trustworthiness in security, availability, processing integrity, confidentiality, and privacy

NEW YORK, Sept. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Optimove, the leading CRM Marketing platform, today announced it has completed an independent examination for Service Organization Control (SOC) 2 Type II Compliance. The compliance validates Optimove as a trusted and highly secure technology and demonstrates its commitment to its customers' enterprise security practices and standards.

The SOC 2 compliance certification, developed by the American Institute of CPAs (AICPA), is an independent audit recognized globally for its rigor in reviewing organizations' systems and controls. It is commonly used to assess the risk associated with service providers that store customers' data in the cloud. The examination specifies how organizations should manage customer data, and the standard is based on various Trust Services Criteria. There are two types of SOC 2 reports, and Optimove now complies with Type II, which details the operational efficiency of its systems.

Optimove, which holds an ISO 27001 certification since 2017, completed the SOC2 Type II audit for security, availability, processing integrity, and confidentiality in June 2022. The company's SOC2 Type II report outlines security processes and controls Optimove has implemented and offers to its customers. Optimove has made both SOC 2 Type II Report, which describes the results of our audit, and its ISO 27001 certification available for its customers' review upon request.

"We are pleased to assure clients that the Optimove platform meets the industry's most comprehensive, strict, and rigorous security, continuity, and privacy standards," said Amir Gabay, VP of Technology Operations. "Optimove is experiencing a massive growth sprout in the United States. I am certain our alignment with SOC 2 Type II standards will help support our rapid expansion and will meet our customers' enterprise security practices and standards. With our clients' minds at ease in that respect, they can focus on Optimove's core value – putting in place sophisticated AI-mapped CRM Marketing strategies."

In addition to the SOC 2 Type II certification and ISO 27001, Optimove is also compliant with the highest industry standards including GDPR, CCPA, HIPAA and the EU-US and Swiss-US Privacy Shield Frameworks.

About Optimove



Optimove is the leading CRM Marketing Platform, empowering brands to personalize CRM journeys at scale with customer insights, AI-led orchestration, and all the channels they need in one place. With a CDP at its core, Optimove leverages AI to autonomously surface valuable customer segments, orchestrate self-optimizing CRM journeys, and accurately deliver the marketing interaction of highest incremental impact across email, mobile, web, and more. Optimove has been recognized as a Cross Channel Campaign Management Leader by Forrester and a Customer Data Platform (CDP) Leader for Retail and CPG by IDC. Optimove's clients gave it a 95% "Willingness to Recommend" score on Gartner Peer Insights. Optimove is used by leading brands, including Dollar Shave Club, BetMGM, SodaStream, Pennsylvania Lottery, Papa John's, and Staples, to maximize customer loyalty, retention, and lifetime value.

SOURCE Mobius Solutions LTD