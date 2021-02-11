Optimove Recognizes Top CRM Marketing Leaders In Its 2021 Heptagon Awards

NEW YORK, Feb. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Optimove, the CRM Marketing Hub, announced today the winners of its inaugural Heptagon Awards for CRM Marketing Excellence in three categories.

The Heptagon Awards recognize outstanding achievements of individual marketers, marketing teams, and marketing campaigns across industries. Winners were selected based on their CRM Marketing approach, the incremental impact on revenue generated by their campaigns, and their use of smart orchestration tools, among others.

The winners of the nine awards are:

Top Marketing Campaign Awards:

Multichannel Campaign - Whitezip



Realtime Campaign - Miniclip



Highest Impact Campaign - Fortuna Entertainment Group

Top Marketing Team Awards:

CRM Team - Funstage (Admiral UK)



Martech Ecosystem - Entain



Smartest Orchestration Marketing Plan - Lottoland

Top Individual Marketer Awards:

CRM Executive - Scientific Games - Mr. Merv Huber-Calvo



CRM Rising Star - Paper Source - Ms. Isabella Darby



Newcomer - Varsity Tutors – Ms. Sarah Varon

"Congratulations to all of the Heptagon Award nominees and winners. Excelling at CRM Marketing is not an easy craft, especially in this past year," said Pini Yakuel, CEO and Founder of Optimove. "Seeing those who have gone above and beyond to foster true, authentic relationships with their customers is incredibly inspiring. As a company committed to enabling marketing teams to exhibit emotional intelligence in every customer interaction, the achievements recognized in the Heptagon Awards cement the value and impact of innovative, outstanding CRM Marketing."

The Heptagon Award winners will receive an engraved Heptagon Trophy. Optimove plans to make the Heptagon Awards an annual tradition, as a means of acknowledging and celebrating CRM Marketing excellence.

About Optimove

Optimove is the leading CRM Marketing Hub, empowering marketing teams to create and manage large-scale, customer-led journeys. Optimove's CRM Journey mapping algorithm leverages AI to autonomously surface valuable customer engagement opportunities, orchestrate self-optimizing customer journeys, and accurately measure the incremental impact of all marketing interactions. Optimove is used by leading brands including Dollar Shave Club, Entain, Papa John's, Penn National, and Staples, to maximize customer loyalty, retention, and lifetime value.

