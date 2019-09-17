Optimove Streams, First Measurement Tool to Give Marketers Insight into Financial Results from The Combination of Realtime and Pre-scheduled Campaigns

NEW YORK, Sept. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Optimove , the Science-First Relationship Marketing Hub, today announced that its Streams offering is now the industry's first measurement tool for understanding the impact of both realtime and pre-scheduled marketing campaigns on any business KPI.

With Streams, marketers can now discover the most effective combination of these campaigns as well as whether a series of realtime campaigns or pre-scheduled campaigns perform better for a given goal, such as reducing churn or increasing revenue from a welcome series. These insights allow marketers to instantly switch to campaign streams that produce the greatest results, ensuring marketing investments are spent wisely and brands are engaging with customers in the most effective manner.

Optimove's Streams simplifies the process of finding the optimal mix of pre-scheduled and realtime campaigns at a time when many marketers are seeking to find the right balance. Gartner's 2019 Multichannel Marketing Survey (subscription required) showed that less than half of respondents (44%) use predictive modeling or rigorous testing to determine if a real-time response is warranted when designing event-triggered marketing.

Since introducing Streams in January, the offering has seen rapid adoption by marketing leaders that have made Streams a critical component for testing, analysis and experimentation to find the optimal mix of campaigns for achieving brand objectives in the long term.

"Today's marketers must contend with consumer behavior that is more dynamic than ever before," said Pini Yakuel, CEO of Optimove. "The speed in which consumers are shifting brand preferences and their receptiveness to marketing messages is accelerating, which means the days of a 'one size fits all' approach to marketing are over. To help brands stay agile and keep pace with consumer shifts, the new Optimove Streams gives brands the ability to adopt a continuous test and learn approach as it relates to realtime and pre-scheduled campaigns. Other solutions in the market allow brands to run both types of campaigns, but only Streams can measure the compounded financial impact of their combination."

About Optimove

Optimove is the science-first relationship marketing hub, used by over 300 customer-centric businesses to drive measurable growth by scaling customer engagement. Optimove combines the art of marketing with the science of data to autonomously generate actionable insight, empowering marketers to deliver highly-effective personalized customer marketing campaigns across multiple channels. The company's unique technology suite helps marketers maximize customer spend, engagement, retention and lifetime value. Optimove is used by leading brands of all sizes, including 1-800-Flowers, Family Dollar, Deezer, Adore Me, Go Compare, and many others. With over 200 employees in New York, London and Tel Aviv, the company's revenue has grown 60% during the past year. More information is available at www.optimove.com .

