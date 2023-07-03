Optimove Survey Reports Increased Brand Loyalty and Spending for 2023 Back-to-School Season

NEW YORK, July 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- A resounding 88% of consumers plan to stick to their favorite brands for their back-to-school shopping, according to the 2023 Back-to-School Survey by Optimove. Furthermore, the survey found that 86% of the 214 respondents intend to repeat purchases from the same brands as last year.

While typically budget-conscious, consumers are willing to invest more in educational needs. Approximately half of those surveyed (48%) plan to spend more on school supplies in 2023, representing a significant increase compared to other shopping periods such as holidays, summer, and Mother's Day.

However, over 70% of consumers continue to prioritize price and quality, aligning with trends observed in Optimove's previous surveys. This data underscores the ongoing emphasis on cost-effectiveness and value in back-to-school shopping.

The survey also reveals that parents or guardians predominantly drive purchasing decisions, with clothing and classroom materials as the top priority items. Additionally, the importance of brand trust and control over personal information emerged as critical factors for consumers.

Optimove's CEO, Pini Yakuel, offered insights based on the survey findings. "Strong brand loyalty stems from trust and positive past experiences. Retailers can harness this by adopting strategies that put customers first, such as attractive loyalty programs and high-value products. Having a commitment to education and creating localized programs can strengthen connections with consumers. Practices like transparency in data handling, nurturing a positive brand image, incorporating family-oriented marketing, and offering a seamless omnichannel experience are also key. By aligning with customers' values and catering to their needs, retailers can boost brand loyalty, increase sales, and deepen customer relationships for the long-term."

Yakuel concludes by emphasizing the importance of Customer-Led Marketing strategies in driving successful customer loyalty programs.

The Optimove 2023 Back-to-School Survey queried 214 U.S. citizens in June 2023. Respondents are parents or guardians of children from pre-kindergarten to high school seniors. Respondents are ages 25–60, half male and half female, with household incomes of $75,000 or more.

