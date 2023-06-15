Optimove surveys: 70% of consumers prefer eco-friendly brands as 64% of brands say they have an environmental responsibility program

Almost 40% of consumers say it is "very important" to buy from eco-friendly or sustainable brands

NEW YORK, June 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Two recent surveys conducted by Optimove shed light on consumer sentiments towards eco-friendly and sustainable brands. Out of 400 consumers surveyed, a significant 70% expressed the importance of buying from environmentally responsible companies. Notably, 38% of respondents said being environmentally responsible was "very important" to a purchase decision.

In line with consumer expectations, the survey also highlighted the efforts of B2C marketers. Among 233 senior executives, sixty-four percent (64%) acknowledged having an environmental responsibility program. Additionally, 62% of respondents reported actively promoting their company's environmental initiatives in marketing campaigns.

Conducted in the first half of 2023, the Optimove B2C and Consumer surveys serve as a valuable resource for understanding the evolving landscape of consumer preferences and brand actions. Optimove is a Customer-Led Marketing platform used by hundreds of leading global consumer brands.

Optimove reported it observed at the 2023 CRMC Show on June 7-9 in Chicago that leading retailers are increasingly focused on representing themselves as sustainable and diverse to resonate with their customers.

Pini Yakuel, CEO of Optimove, said, "Today, being environmentally responsible is table stakes for companies. What truly matters is a brand's ability to engage with each customer on a personal level. While 70% of consumers expect companies to prioritize the environment, 38% of consumers place high importance on this issue. This makes it crucial for brands to effectively communicate their commitment to environmental concerns to those individuals who deeply care. Companies need to infer from their consumer's data which messages align with individual priorities to meet and exceed customer expectations."

Yakuel added that meeting the expectations of environmentally conscious consumers is not only necessary but a fundamental aspect of effective customer communication.

About the surveys:

The Optimove 2023 Survey of B2C Marketers queried 221 senior level marketing executives in the second quarter of 2022. The survey was designed by Optimove and fielded by Survey Monkey. Respondents included executives at companies with the following retail models: digital-first multi-brand, wholesale manufacturers, traditional multi-brands, digital-first direct to consumer, and traditional direct to consumer retailers with brick-and mortar outlets. Respondents included CEOs, CMOs and SVPs of marketing.

The Optimove Consumer Survey queried 400 U.S. citizens in March 2023. Respondents were 18-plus, 49% male/51% female (no respondents were non-binary or declined to answer), and household incomes were $75,000-plus.

