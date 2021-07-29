Optimum Employer Solutions Eliminates Up to 50 Hours of Monthly Manual Accounting Work

SANTA ANA, Calif., July 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- When Optimum Employer Solutions strengthened its financial and operational capabilities with the integration of Sage Intacct cloud business management solutions, last year, the move not only dramatically streamlined accounting processes, but also enabled their staff to quickly adapt to working from home during COVID-19 restrictions.

As a nine-year member of the Inc. 5000 list of America's fastest-growing companies, Optimum was busy expanding and serving small to mid-sized clients in 47 states as a professional employer organization (PEO).

"We needed real-time financial and operational insights and the ability to automate critical processes," said Director of Finance Jenafer Elin, who spearheaded the upgrading of Optimum's accounting systems. "Of course, there's always an issue with time to make a big change like this, but we were growing so quickly that it needed to be done. And no-one could have anticipated the massive business interruption of COVID-19. Without a cloud-based system in place, we would not have been able to respond and to continue to serve our clients with HR, benefits, payroll, and workers' comp services so quickly and efficiently."

Just three-months after launching the new system, Optimum's five-person accounting team easily transitioned to remote work when COVID-19 struck. And efficiency in closing monthly books increased three-fold by eliminating up to 50 hours a month in time-consuming, manual accounting work:

32 hours in creating weekly financial consolidations

Up to 11 hours a month in intercompany accounting and prepaid expenses management

Eight looking up data and creating custom Excel reports for the CEO.

Huge gains in financial management efficiency also improved business insights to inform decisions and enhance client service.

"The move to Sage Intacct has given us the ability to see information more quickly in better ways," said Elin, "and we're able to scale and grow with the software. The real impact is being able to make better business decisions and to keep pace with growth so that we can continue to serve our clients with quality integrated HR services."

Optimum Employer Solutions has appeared on Inc. Magazine's Fastest Growing Private Companies list every year since 2011; and on the Best Places to Work in Orange County list from 2016 to 2021.

Optimum Employer Solutions was founded with the goal of helping small businesses survive, thrive, and compete for the best talent by giving them access to resources and benefits typically only found at very large companies. As a single, knowledgeable partner, we help our clients to focus on their core business and save time and money by handling all their HR, benefits, and payroll needs.

