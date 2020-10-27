Optimum Employer Solutions Named One of the Best Places to Work

SANTA ANA, Calif., Oct. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, employees at Optimum Employer Solutions are very pleased to announce that the company has been named one of the 2020 Best Places to Work in Orange County.

Designed to identify, recognize and honor the best places of employment in Orange County, California, benefiting the county's economy, its workforce and businesses, the Best Places to Work program is a co-project of the Orange County Business Journal and Best Companies Group.

Optimum Employer Solutions

"Optimum was founded to help small businesses be the best they can be - and that starts with our own organization," says Optimum's President and founder Kevin Gramian. "We value culture and diversity, learning from shared and different experiences, collaboration, and the generation of great ideas. We work hard, have fun, and have created a culture that makes our company a great place to be - and a great place for our clients to be around."

To determine the winners, each employer's workplace policies, practices, and demographics are evaluated; and employees surveyed to measure their experience. The combined scores of both processes (25% and 75%, respectively) determine the top organizations and their final ranking, to be released in the Oct. 26 issue of the Orange County Business Journal.

Optimum Employer Solutions also appeared on OCBJs Best Places to Work list from 2016 to 2019; and on Inc. Magazine's Fastest Growing Private Companies list in 2019, and every year since 2011.

About Optimum Employer Solutions

Optimum Employer Solutions was founded with the goal of helping small businesses survive, thrive, and compete for the best talent by giving them access to resources and benefits typically only found at very large companies. As a single, knowledgeable partner, we help our clients to focus on their core business and save time and money by handling all their HR, benefits, and payroll needs.

We Care About Your Humans

www.optimumhr.net

Related Images

image1.png

SOURCE Optimum Employer Solutions