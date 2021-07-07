Optimum Employer Solutions Once Again Named One of the Best Places to Work in Orange County

SANTA ANA, Calif., July 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Optimum Employer Solutions is thrilled, once again, to be named as one of the 2021 Best Places to Work in Orange County.

"I'm so proud of all our employees at Optimum," says Optimum's President and founder Kevin Gramian. "Every one of them works hard to help our clients to be the best they can be — and they all contribute to creating a great culture in our own company. We learn from each other, have fun together and appreciate and value the rich diversity of cultures, knowledge and experiences that everyone contributes — and I think our clients do, too."

Created in 2009, the county-wide survey and awards program — a project of the Orange County Business Journal and Best Companies Group — identifies, recognizes and honors the best places of employment in Orange County, California, benefiting the county's economy, its workforce and businesses.

To determine the winners — announced in a special section of the Orange County Business Journal's July 5 issue — each employer's workplace policies, practices, and demographics are evaluated; and employees are surveyed to measure their experience. The combined scores of both processes (25% and 75%, respectively) determine the top organizations and their final ranking.

Optimum Employer Solutions appeared on OCBJs Best Places to Work list from 2016 to 2020; and on Inc. Magazine's Fastest-Growing Private Companies list in 2018, and every year since 2011.

Optimum Employer Solutions was founded with the goal of helping small businesses survive, thrive, and compete for the best talent by giving them access to resources and benefits typically only found at very large companies. As a single, knowledgeable partner, we help our clients to focus on their core business and save time and money by handling all their HR, benefits, and payroll needs.

