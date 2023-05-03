Optimum Financial Group announces an excellent financial performance for 2022

MONTRÉAL, May 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Optimum Financial Group unveiled excellent financial results for 2022 at the Optimum Group Inc.'s annual shareholders' meeting on April 28, 2023.

The Group achieves revenues over one billion Canadian dollars despite financial markets turbulence. For the past financial year, the total shareholder return reaches over 13% and gross premiums have increased by 7%. The positive trend in these indicators continues to assert itself year after year.

Furthermore, assets under management in Canada, in the United States and in France totalize nearly 8 billion Canadian dollars to December 31, 2022. This data demonstrates that the Group is overcoming this high volatility period with nimbleness for the benefit of our clients while adopting a responsible investment philosophy that aligns with our values.

"We are grateful to our clients and partners for their support and trust; our mission is to provide them with quality service and ensure their financial security. I also thank our talented employees who are Optimum's pillars and whose commitment contributes to our Group's success", highlights Anabelle Blondeau, Vice Chair of the Board and President and Chief Executive Officer, Optimum Group Inc.

"We continue to build a future that combines perennity and agility through the achievement of continuous improvement and technological innovation projects to better serve our clients. We also value our social responsibility to play a conscientious role in our communities, help preserve our beautiful planet and provide an inclusive work environment", she adds.

Optimum Financial Group has bestowed the 2022 Optimum Enterprise Award to Optimum General Insurance for its very good profit and its consistency year after year, as well as for the growth of its premiums while ensuring sound risk management. This annual award recognizes the exceptional contribution of a subsidiary to the Group's overall performance.

About Optimum Financial Group

Optimum Financial Group is dedicated to the financial security of its clients since 1969. Global and privately-owned, it is active in the sectors of actuarial consulting, global asset management, general insurance, information technology, life insurance, life reinsurance, and real estate. The Group has 645 employees within diverse subsidiaries operating in 20 business places in Canada, the United States and in France. Its revenues are over 1 billion Canadian dollars, its assets under management in Canada, the United States and in France totalise nearly 8 billion Canadian dollars and its total assets rise up to nearly 6 billion Canadian dollars.

SOURCE Groupe Optimum inc.