Optimum First Mortgage Data Breach: Edelson Lechtzin LLP Launches Investigation Into Exposure of Personal Information

National class action firm offering free case evaluations to individuals impacted by the Optimum First Mortgage cybersecurity incident

HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif., June 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Edelson Lechtzin LLP, a highly rated national class action law firm, is investigating data privacy claims arising from the Optimum First Mortgage data breach. Optimum First Mortgage learned of a breach on or about June 19, 2026.

What Happened

On or about June 19, 2026, a ransomware group called "Pear" claimed responsibility for a cyberattack against Optimum First Mortgage. Pear threatened to leak sensitive data unless Optimum First Mortgage pays.

Information Exposed

The Optimum First Mortgage data breach may have compromised information included in Mortgage applications, including income, employment history, tax records, Social Security numbers, and bank account details.

Who May Be Impacted

Individuals who received a data breach notification from Optimum First Mortgage may face an increased risk of identity theft and fraud.

Your Legal Options

Edelson Lechtzin LLP is investigating a potential class action to pursue legal remedies on behalf of individuals whose sensitive personal data may have been compromised in the Optimum First Mortgage breach. The firm will evaluate your rights and potential claims at no cost.

Recommended Protective Steps

Review account statements and credit reports regularly and remain vigilant for suspicious activity. Confirm whether your information was involved in the Optimum First Mortgage incident and preserve any letters or emails you received about the breach. Consider placing fraud alerts and credit monitoring.

Contact Us for a Free Case Evaluation

Speak confidentially with a data privacy attorney today: Marc Edelson, Esq., Edelson Lechtzin LLP, 411 S. State Street, Suite N-300, Newtown, PA 18940; Phone: 844-696-7492 ext. 2; Email: [email protected]; Web: www.edelson-law.com. Or click HERE to request a free consultation.

About Optimum First Mortgage

Optimum First Mortgage is a mortgage lender offering home purchase and refinance loans.

About Edelson Lechtzin LLP

Edelson Lechtzin LLP is a national class action law firm with offices in Pennsylvania and California. In addition to data breach litigation, the firm handles class and collective actions involving securities and investment fraud, federal antitrust violations, ERISA employee benefit plans, wage theft, and consumer fraud

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SOURCE Edelson Lechtzin LLP