Optimum Hires Senior Journalist Stephen Adams, Former Medical Editor of The Mail on Sunday

LONDON, May 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Optimum Strategic Communications ("Optimum"), the specialist life sciences communications consultancy, today announces the appointment of highly-experienced medical journalist, Stephen Adams, as a full-time member of its team.

Stephen, who joins as an Associate Director with immediate effect, spent 10 years at The Mail on Sunday, first as Health Correspondent and subsequently as Medical Editor since 2019. Prior to that he worked for six years at The Daily Telegraph, initially covering general news before becoming a health specialist. With over 20 years' experience in busy newsrooms, he has fronted campaigns and broken stories on a wide range of issues, both in health policy and medical science, in certain cases prompting a change in public policy.

Commenting on the appointment, Mary Clark, Chief Executive Officer of Optimum Strategic Communications, said: "After an illustrious career in journalism, we are very pleased that Stephen has joined the Optimum team. It is critical that healthcare and life sciences companies can communicate a compelling narrative. Stephen's extensive knowledge of medical and healthcare issues, combined with his superb writing and content generation skills, will be invaluable as we provide intelligent and insightful strategic communications advice to build the reputations of our clients."

Stephen Adams added: "As a journalist, I have always respected Optimum for its professionalism, creativity and personal touch. I look forward to working with the excellent team to help raise the profiles of its world class clients.

About Optimum Strategic Communications

Optimum Strategic Communications is an international healthcare communications firm which specialises in strategic investor relations, corporate and financial communications. Our senior healthcare specialists, based in London, Amsterdam, Stockholm, Zurich, and New York, are experienced and trusted advisors to some of the world's most exciting public and private companies, both large and small, across healthcare, life sciences and industrial biotechnology.

Over the last 20 years we have worked with over 400 healthcare companies, advising them on financial communications and investor relations, including major corporate activities such as fundraising, IPOs, and M&A, as well as corporate reputation and crisis scenarios.

We have an exceptional network of contacts across the international investment community in Europe and the US; contacts we have built and maintained over the last three decades. Our team includes ex-fund managers and analysts, scientists, as well as financial and corporate communications specialists.

For more information, please visit www.optimumcomms.com.

About Stephen Adams

Stephen Adams has worked in journalism for over 20 years culminating in his position as Medical Editor of The Mail on Sunday. He was previously Health Correspondent at the publication from 2013 to 2019. Before that he spent six years at The Daily Telegraph, first covering general news and Arts, and then Health from 2010. Stephen has a Postgraduate Diploma in Journalism and a BA (Hons) in Geography from St. Catherine's College, Oxford University.

