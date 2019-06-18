OPTIMUM NUTRITION Expands Plant-Based Offerings with Introduction of Nature Bites

"Nature Bites are a satisfying snacking source of non-dairy protein for those craving a vegan-friendly chocolate flavored snack option," said Sarah Teeter, director of marketing for ON. "Meat-eaters, vegetarians, flexitarians and vegans alike will be amazed at the flavor and rich texture our product developers accomplished with this indulgent plant-based protein snack."

Each two-piece serving of Nature Bites delivers 14 grams of complete plant-based protein, six grams of sugar and 26 grams of carbohydrates. The grab-and-go Nature Bites are available in four gourmet flavors – all under 210 calories.

According to Nielsen, 39% of Americans are actively seeking more plant-based foods in their diets.1 The expanding variety of diets is creating demand for a more diverse selection of on-the-go snack options.

"Nature Bites are the type of convenient snack option ON delivers to enjoy on the way to or from the gym, while commuting to work or otherwise on-the-go," said Teeter. "The gluten-free, GMO-free and dairy-free Nature Bites are another example of protein innovation in a growing portfolio of ready-to-eat, better-for-you snack options from ON."

ON Nature Bites are available at sports nutrition retailers and online. For more information on Nature Bites and other ON products, please visit www.optimumnutrition.com.

About OPTIMUM NUTRITION

OPTIMUM NUTRITION was established in 1986 to satisfy consumer demand for consistent quality in sports nutrition. The company is also known for anticipating ever-changing customer needs and meeting the demands of a dynamic market with innovative products. With five state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities based in the United States and in the United Kingdom, ON manufactures items in every product category, including nutritional bars, protein powders, ready-to-drink shakes and beverages, energy products, multi-vitamins and other health & wellness items that support a healthy lifestyle. The brand's GOLD STANDARD 100% Whey™ is universally recognized as one of the world's best-selling whey protein products. ON products can be found throughout the United States in close to 10,000 independent natural product and specialty retail stores, gyms, and fitness centers, and most online retailers. ON products are also sold in 80+ countries around the world.

SOURCE OPTIMUM NUTRITION

Related Links

http://www.optimumnutrition.com

