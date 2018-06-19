Optimum Nutrition Inspires On-The-Go Consumers to Snack Better

Faber International has been fulfilling the needs of travelers since 1848, and a new partnership with ON will expand their convenient snack options at 40 mass transit locations. Products include ON Cake Bites in Birthday Cake and Chocolate Frosted Donut flavors, ON Protein Crisp Bars in Vanilla and Toffee Pretzel flavors and ON Protein Almonds in Dark Chocolate Truffle and Cinnamon Bun flavors. Consumers will be directed to these offerings with state-of-the-art digital messaging.

"We wanted to begin this partnership by doing something special for Faber's commuting customers and give them the opportunity to sample how easy and delicious it is to work protein into their busy day," said Saverio Spontella, North America V.P. of Marketing for ON.

Jean Terminiello, National Director of Immediate Consumption Sales for ON added, "We successfully launched our better for you grab-and-go line of snack options into the Convenience Channel at NACS last October, and since then, consumer demand has driven expansion into Food Service and National Specialty Retail channels."

"We are excited to offer our consumers these better-for-you snacks that not only taste great, but provide the high-quality protein that consumers are seeking," said Roberta Rubin, Sr. Vice President at Faber International.

About Faber International

Founded as Faber, Coe & Gregg, the company retails news, gifts, café selections and books in airports, train terminals, interstate thruways, hotels, and office buildings. It offers gourmet food, coffees, teas, snacks, electronics, apparel, toys, souvenirs, health and beauty products, and more. The company was founded in 1848 and is based in Secaucus, New Jersey.

About Optimum Nutrition

Optimum Nutrition was established in 1986 to satisfy consumer demand for consistent quality in sports nutrition. The company is also known for anticipating ever-changing customer needs and meeting the demands of a dynamic market with innovative products. With five state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities based in the United States and in the United Kingdom, ON is the only sports nutrition company to manufacture items in every product category, including nutritional bars, protein powders, ready-to-drink shakes and beverages, energy products, multi-vitamins and other health & wellness items that support a healthy lifestyle. The brand's Gold Standard 100% Whey™ is universally recognized as one of the world's best-selling whey protein products. ON products can be found throughout the United States in close to 10,000 independent natural product and specialty retail stores, gyms, and fitness centers, and most online retailers. ON products are also sold in 130 countries around the world.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/optimum-nutrition-inspires-on-the-go-consumers-to-snack-better-300669008.html

SOURCE Optimum Nutrition