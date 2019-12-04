OPTIMUM NUTRITION Introduces GOLD STANDARD FIT 40™, Its First Supplement Line Formulated for Active Adults 40+

"Globally, we're finding that there is a growing demographic of adults age 40 and over who are increasingly active and invested in their fitness and wellness," said Sarah Teeter, director of marketing for ON. "One-third of gym members are Gen X-ers and the average age of amateur triathlon and marathon runners is over forty. Our bodies change as we age, and the right nutrition is essential to meet the needs for these active adults."

"We listened to our consumers, and we learned that older athletes face challenges when it comes to recovery and muscle mass," added Teeter, who is also a former fitness competitor and former collegiate basketball player. "So, ON invested in our research and put our product development strengths to work to create GOLD STANDARD FIT 40 – our first collection of products specifically designed for the everyday athlete over 40."

Dr. Brian Cole, MD, MDA, an orthopedic sports medicine surgeon and a team physician for several Chicago professional sports teams, sees the GOLD STANDARD FIT 40 line of products as an offering that can address an unmet need in the marketplace.

"My older, active patients face challenges when it comes to muscle mass, endurance and joint health – and I've experienced those issues myself," said Dr. Cole. "ON recognized an unmet need and has created supplements with the right ingredients to address each of these critical areas."

For muscle support, GOLD STANDARD FIT 40 MUSCLE RECOVERY PROTEIN contains 30 grams of blended protein (primarily whey protein isolate) per serving, helping active adults meet protein intake targets as they age. It's specially formulated to contain 4g of L-Leucine to help support protein synthesis, muscle recovery and muscle gain for aging muscles. GOLD STANDARD FIT 40 MUSCLE RECOVERY PROTEIN supports fitness goals by delivering high quality protein (ultra-filtered for exceptional purity and fast digestion), with 4g carbs and 2g sugar. The product is available in chocolate or vanilla flavors and mixes easily with water, milk or nut-milk for a post workout shake.

For endurance, GOLD STANDARD FIT 40 TRAINING AND PERFORMANCE BOOSTER contains Creatine and Beta-Alanine to support muscle strength and function and replenish energy stores which are depleted during high intensity training. Other ingredients include Calcium HMB to support strength and recovery. Peak O2 to support performance and Vitamin D (100% of RDA) for muscle and bone health. Available in refreshing Fruit Punch and Cherry Limeade flavors, GOLD STANDARD FIT 40 TRAINING AND PERFORMANCE BOOSTER, mixes easily with water for a pre- or post-workout energy boost. For best results, use consistently over time in combination with regular exercise and weight resistance training.

For joint support, GOLD STANDARD FIT 40 ACTIVE JOINT HEALTH combines UC-II Collagen, Turmeric and Vitamin C to help support collagen synthesis and joint health. Easy-to-swallow capsules (45 per bottle) are appropriate for anytime consumption, though it's recommended they be taken before morning or afternoon meals.

"Not all nutrition supplements are created equally," said David Strickland, chief commercial officer for ON. "ON's mission is to help committed and motivated athletes achieve their fitness and performance goals. The changing needs of our consumers demand customized benefits from their nutrition products, and our product development team has delivered the right solution for active adults to train as they age. We are grateful for Dr. Cole's expertise and advocacy as an authority in sports medicine."

"ON is proud to help people of all ages and abilities to achieve their personal fitness and wellness goals," said Teeter. "We listen to our consumers, and we learned from older athletes that they desire more convenient supplements to meet their nutritional needs. So, we relied on our strength in innovation, research and development to create GOLD STANDARD FIT 40 – our first family of products specifically designed to meet the needs of active adults 40+."

GOLD STANDARD FIT 40 will first be available at sports nutrition retailer Vitamin Shoppe, Optimum Nutrition's website and other specialty retailers beginning Dec. 5th. Visit www.optimumnutrition.com for more information.

About OPTIMUM NUTRITION

OPTIMUM NUTRITION was established in 1986 to satisfy consumer demand for consistent quality in sports nutrition. The company is also known for anticipating ever-changing customer needs and meeting the demands of a dynamic market with innovative products. With five state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities based in the United States and in the United Kingdom, ON manufactures items in every product category, including nutritional bars, protein powders, ready-to-drink shakes and beverages, energy products, multi-vitamins and other health & wellness items that support a healthy lifestyle. The brand's GOLD STANDARD 100% WHEY™ is universally recognized as one of the world's best-selling whey protein powder products. ON products can be found throughout the United States in close to 10,000 independent natural product and specialty retail stores, gyms, and fitness centers, and most online retailers. ON products are also sold in 120+ countries around the world.

ABOUT BRIAN COLE, MD, MBA:

Dr. Cole is an orthopedic sports medicine surgeon, a Professor of Orthopedics, Anatomy and Cell Biology, and Managing Partner of his orthopedic practice. His professional career outside of academia includes serving as team physician for professional basketball and baseball teams, as well several universities and high schools. He has served as co-host for 10 years on the talk-show Sports Medicine Weekly featured on AM670 The Score radio. Honors awarded to Dr. Cole range from the "Best Doctors in America" since 2004 and "Top Doctor" in Chicagoland since 2003. In 2006, he was featured on the cover of Chicago Magazine as "Chicago's Top Doctor." In 2009, he was selected as NBA Team Physician of the Year and Orthopedics This Week has named Dr. Cole as one of the top 20 sports medicine, knee and shoulder specialists repeatedly over the last 5 years as selected by his peers.

