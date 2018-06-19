Optimum Nutrition Introduces New Products Fit For Smart Summer Snacking

"Protein is a smart snacking choice, as it helps people feel full and sustains energy," said Trevin Morton, senior brand manager of Optimum Nutrition. "ON innovates to give people more creative choices in protein-based snacks. Sure, you could have a handful of chocolate-coated almonds – but why not try chocolate jalapeno almonds that have a great flavor kick and provide even more protein per serving? You could have a protein bar – but ON Cake Bites provide a unique, dessert-like snack cake experience."

Morton noted that more than half of adults snack three or more times a day, so variety and convenience are key drivers of ON innovation in the snack space.

ON Protein Almonds contain two times the protein of regular coated almonds. Each single-serving sleeve of ON Protein Almonds, delectably dipped in a whey-enriched confection coating and dusted with cocoa, provides 10 grams of protein to support nutrition goals. The almonds come in three flavors: Dark Chocolate Truffle, Cinnamon Roll and Chocolate Jalapeno. At 190-220 calories per pack, each serving contains one to two grams of sugar and no artificial colors or flavors.

ON Peanut Butter Chocolate Cake Bites are the latest flavor addition to ON's wildly popular line of Protein Cake Bites, which launched last year.

"Cake Bites clearly hit a 'sweet spot' in the market," said Morton. "Athletes and others were craving a treat that feels like a 'cheat' but delivers good nutritional value with 20 grams of protein. As Cake Bites continue to fly off shelves, ON continues to formulate new flavors to meet demand."

New ON Peanut Butter Chocolate Cake Bites are the seventh flavor in the product line, which also includes Birthday Cake, Red Velvet, Chocolate Dipped Cherry, Berry Cheesecake, Chocolate Mint and Chocolate Frosted Donut.

The frosted, whipped protein snack cakes come three to a package, and deliver 20 grams of protein from a blend of milk protein and whey protein isolate. ON Chocolate Peanut Butter Cake Bites are 240 calories per serving, with two grams of sugar.

