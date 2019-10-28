Optimum Seismic Exhibits at League of California Cities Annual Conference & Expo

"Optimum Seismic was very proud to be involved for the first time as an exhibitor at this important assembly of local government leaders," says Optimum Seismic Chief Operating Officer Ali Sahabi , a leader in designing and constructing earthquake resistant buildings throughout California. "Optimum Seismic has been working with local officials to make California cities safer from earthquakes since 1984."

The League of California Cities' 121st Annual Conference provided an opportunity for city leaders to come together and celebrate accomplishments, gain insights and knowledge and collaborate with peers from across the State.

"The League's Annual Conference & Expo is a premier event connecting businesses with city public agencies throughout California," says League of California Cities Executive Director Carolyn Coleman. "We greatly appreciate the active support and involvement of business leaders such as Optimum Seismic who help to make this event so informative for local government officials each year."

About the League of California Cities

Established in 1898, the League of California Cities is a nonprofit statewide association that advocates for cities with the state and federal governments and provides education and training services to elected and appointed city officials visit https://www.cacities.org/

About Optimum Seismic

The Optimum Seismic team has been making California cities safer since 1984 by providing full-service earthquake engineering and building design services on multifamily residential, commercial and industrial buildings throughout the state. Optimum Seismic's licensed, bonded and insured engineering and construction experts have completed more than 3,000 projects. Optimum Seismic's earthquake retrofit services include work on soft-story multifamily apartment buildings, unreinforced masonry (URM) buildings and tilt-up, non-ductile concrete and steel moment frame commercial buildings. For more information, contact Optimum Seismic at 833.978.7664 or visit www.optimumseismic.com .

