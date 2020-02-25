Optimum Seismic's Ali Sahabi to Receive Philanthropic Service Award from The Greater Huntington Park Area Chamber of Commerce

Special award presentations will be given to the evening's honorees that include Outstanding Business Person of the Year Margarita Avila of Avila's El Ranchito and the Business Excellence Award to Western Dental the oldest established business in the city of Huntington Park. Andy Molina will also be honored for serving as Chamber of Commerce President for three years. Dignitaries on hand will include local, county, state and federal representatives.

"We are thrilled to present the Philanthropic Service award to Ali Sahabi for all his dedicated and supportive work in the Huntington Park community," says Leticia Martinez, Executive Director and CEO of the Greater Huntington Park Chamber of Commerce.

"I have known Ali Sahabi for many years, and he is very deserving of receiving the Philanthropic Award," says Jessica Maes Zepeda, Owner/Director of Public Relations and Community Affairs of El Aviso, who served as the first Latina Mayor of the City of Huntington Park. "His commitment to helping others and his service to the Huntington Park community has been truly outstanding."

"It is a great honor to receive this award for Philanthropic Service," says Sahabi. "We at Optimum Seismic, Inc. pride ourselves on making a positive impact on the Huntington Park community. We look forward to continuing our efforts to make this wonderful community an even better place to live and work."

About Optimum Seismic, Inc.

Optimum Seismic, Inc., is Southern California's leading earthquake retrofit company for seismic engineering and construction, and specializes in multifamily, and commercial, industrial buildings. Since 1984, the team at Optimum Seismic has completed more than 3,000 retrofits throughout the state of California. For information call (323)678-4684 or visit https://www.optimumseismic.com.

About the Greater Huntington Park Chamber of Commerce

The primary focus of the Greater Huntington Park Area Chamber of Commerce is dealing with matters related to the business and commercial life of the community. The Chamber works in partnership with city government to maintain the economic health and prosperity of the business community. For more than 110 years the organization has worked to create positive working relationships and partnerships with its members in order to promote economic growth and development in the community.

