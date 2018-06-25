Optimum Semiconductor Unveils New Image Recognition SoC

Created in 28nm technology, the GP8300 includes four 2GHz 'Unity' CPU cores from General Processor Technologies (GPT) interconnected with a cache coherent memory supporting Heterogeneous Systems Architecture (HSA) processing for a common programming framework. The GP8300 also integrates four of GPT's new 2GHz Variable Length Vector DSP (VLVm1) cores for signal processing applications. Within the chip, the out-of-order CPUs execute control code while very long vectors process data. In addition to these generalized compute units, the chip also integrates two 1GHz AI accelerators from GPT.

"The GP8300 brings together several of GPT's innovative IP cores with underlying embedded artificial intelligence (eAI) algorithms in a highly-integrated design targeting a wide range of exciting applications," said Gary Nacer, President and COO of Optimum. "The new SoC is one of the first CNN accelerators in China, and it provides the right combination of high performance, low power consumption, and the cost efficiency that our customers need as they create innovative new products."

Building on the success of OST's innovative SB3500 multithreaded heterogeneous computing platform for low-power software defined radio (SDR), the GP8300 represents a new architecture that achieves deep integration of eAI, edge computing, and communications on a single chip. OST provides support for CaffeNet-based training and tools for automatic fixed-point conversion and compression for inference.

Availability

The GP8300 will be generally available in the fourth quarter of 2018. Contact info@optimumsemi.com for more information including pricing details.

About Optimum Semiconductor Technologies

With headquarters in Tarrytown, NY, and operations in Wuxi, China, Optimum Semiconductor Technologies (OST) is a fabless semiconductor company providing highly-integrated Systems on Chips (SoCs) for China's thriving electronics markets. The company's products are designed for applications across communications, autonomous vehicles and intelligent transportation, smart cities, industrial automation, robotics, and machine vision. With its powerful embedded artificial intelligence (eAI) algorithms and support for Heterogeneous Systems Architecture (HSA) processing, OST's products are designed to be ultra-smart and highly efficient. The company pursues excellence by innovating at all levels of design from algorithms to semiconductors. See: http://optimumsemi.com.

