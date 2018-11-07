Optimum Strategic Communications Expands Investor Relations & Corporate Communications in Switzerland

LONDON, December 17, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Optimum Strategic Communications (Optimum), the international strategic healthcare communications firm, announces the strategic collaboration with Leti McManus to offer investor relations, corporate and financial communications in Switzerland.

Leti has 16 years of experience in Equity Capital Markets and four years experience as a communication specialist (in-house and agency). Having worked in Switzerland for many years, she has a strong network across Swiss institutional investors, private banks, independent asset management firms and family offices with a particular interest in healthcare investments.

Commenting, Mary Clark, Managing Director, Optimum Strategic Communications, said:

"As the leading strategic communications consultancy specialising in healthcare, I am delighted that Leti has joined our team of investor relations experts. Her experience in supporting and advising companies on capital markets communications and preparing companies for IPO will be invaluable as we expand our Swiss client base. We pride ourselves on adding real value to our clients by developing and executing strategic communications programmes that help our clients to achieve optimum valuations."

Leti McManus, added:

"I have known Mary and her team for many years, and I am delighted to be working with such experienced healthcare communication specialists, which includes well-known former fund managers and analysts.

Switzerland has a rich heritage in supporting and building healthcare companies. In addition, it has a deep pool of potential investors focused on the healthcare sector. I believe we can provide the highest level of quality and service in Switzerland and can help large and small companies to meet the most relevant and influential investors. Swiss healthcare companies will also benefit from the opportunity to work with an international strategic communications firm with a highly personalised service, as well as presence in the European and American continents."

Leti is also the founder of Tiger Link Advisors, providing IPO preparation and project management advisory services for Swiss companies, as well as strategy consulting in connection with liquidity solutions for shareholders in private companies. She is a Committee Member of the British Swiss Chamber of Commerce (Zurich Chapter). Leti holds an MA in Communication and Public Relations from the University of Bucharest and an MSc in Business Strategy from the Norwegian School of Management BI.

The Optimum team will be at the JP Morgan 37th Annual Healthcare Conference on 7-10 January 2019. Please get in touch if you would like to set up a meeting.

Optimum recently hosted its 10th Annual Healthcare Investor Conference with Bloomberg Intelligence. Details and summaries of the sessions can be found here.

About Optimum Strategic Communications

Optimum Strategic Communications is an international strategic healthcare communications firm which specialises in investor relations, corporate and financial communications. Our senior team of healthcare specialists, based in London, Zurich, Stockholm, Amsterdam and New York, are experienced and trusted advisors to some of the world's most exciting public and private companies, both large and small, across pharmaceuticals, medtech, biotech, health tech and healthcare services.

Over the last 20 years we have worked with over 200 healthcare companies, advising them on financial communications and investor relations, including major corporate activity such as fundraising, IPOs, and M&A, as well as corporate reputation and crisis scenarios.

We have an exceptional network of contacts across the international investment community in Europe and the US; contacts we have built and maintained over the last three decades. Our team includes ex-fund managers and analysts, as well as financial and corporate communications specialists.

Optimum is the investor relations partner for Euronext's TechShare programme, the only European programme aimed at educating innovative businesses about the capital markets and IPO process. Through the TechShare programme, Optimum provides investor relations advice and support to private companies looking to list on Euronext.

For more information please visit http://www.optimumcomms.com

