Optimum Strategic Communications to Host 15th Annual Healthcare Investor Conference

News provided by

Optimum Strategic Communications

06 Oct, 2023, 05:00 ET

Biotech & Healthcare leaders to share valuable insights on investment priorities and future outlook 

LONDON, Oct. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Optimum Strategic Communications (Optimum), the international strategic healthcare communications consultancy, will be hosting its 15th Annual Healthcare Investor Conference on Wednesday, 11 October 2023 at the Wellcome Collection, London.

15 years of annual conferences have established the event as a prominent forum for the sector's largest investors and industry experts to discuss and debate their current thinking and vision for the Biotech & Healthcare sector.  This year, there will be a special focus on Life Sciences in the UK, with the chance to hear from the country's leading investors and advisors, including Professor Sir Chris Whitty, Chief Medical Officer for England, who will be giving the Keynote.  Panels will also include discussions with leading investors on market outlook and investment priorities as the industry continues to navigate the disparity between the funding available through private investment and the weakness of global public markets. 

Commenting on the event, Mary Clark, CEO of Optimum Strategic Communications, said: 

"Despite continued market uncertainty, companies in our sector are managing to find ways to fund remarkable and exciting innovation.  Never has it been more important to harness the power of strategic communications to facilitate this. As we mark a 15-year milestone in hosting our investor conference, we are delighted to bring together some of the industry's most experienced and respected individuals to discuss the funding conundrum and how the UK can best utilise its talent and resources to drive healthcare and life sciences innovation forward."

- AGENDA -

Welcome

Mary Clark, Optimum Strategic Communications

How can the UK better capitalise on its life sciences prowess?

With world-renowned universities pursuing cutting-edge science, a deep pool of talent, and great infrastructure, the UK has long been a hotspot for innovation. But is it truly capitalising on its brainpower? What hurdles does it face? And can it maintain its position as a top-tier life sciences hub amidst growing competition from around the globe? A panel of industry leaders will discuss what needs to be done to ensure the UK fulfils its potential.

Chair:    Dan Mahony, UK Life Sciences Investment Envoy & Chair of UK BioIndustry Association

  • Annalisa Jenkins, Non-Executive Director, Genomics England
  • Allan Marchington, Managing Director, ICG
  • Gil Bar-Nahum, Managing Director, Jefferies

Fireside chat with Clive Cookson & Kasim Kutay

As CEO of Novo Holdings, responsible for managing the assets and wealth of the Novo Nordisk Foundation, Kasim discusses the trends driving the Company's investment strategy and its commitment to investing in companies that contribute to the sustainability of society and the planet. 

Chair:    Clive Cookson, Science Editor, The Financial Times

  • Kasim Kutay, Chief Executive Officer, Novo Holdings 

Keynote with Professor Sir Chris Whitty KCB, FRS, Chief Medical Officer for England

Professor Whitty, UK Government's Chief Medical Adviser and head of the public health profession, as well as a practising NHS Consultant Physician and epidemiologist, will share his insights on the biotech industry and its relationship with the UK Government. He will present a Keynote speech, followed by a fireside chat with Optimum's Nick Bastin and a Q&A session.

Navigating turbulent markets

Over the last few years, the pace of world class innovation has quickened, supported by a boom in private investment - yet this has not translated through to public markets. Instead, 2023 has seen weaker global public markets, where life sciences companies have struggled. Our panel of experts discusses what this means for companies looking at how to fund the next stage of their development.

Chair:   Stephen Hansen, Director of BioPharma Intelligence, BioCentury

  •  Linden Thomson, Fund Manager, AXA Investment Managers
  •  Geraldine O'Keeffe, Partner, EQT Life Sciences
  •  Naveed Siddiqi, Senior Partner, Novo Holdings
  •  Joe Anderson, Partner, Crossover Strategy Sofinnova, Sofinnova Partners

Optimum's featured charity: Ariana Smiles – a Special Named Fund at the Children's Cancer and Leukaemia Group

Ariana Smiles is raising funds to support the journey of children who experience a leukaemia diagnosis.  Already halfway towards its initial target of raising £100K, the charity's aim is to fund a study into genome research that will use targeted immunotherapy to treat blood cancers in a way which is more patient friendly with fewer long-term side effects. 

The detailed agenda and registration details can be found at the 15th Annual Healthcare Investor Conference website, here.

If you would like to receive summaries of the panel discussions at the conference or speak with the Optimum team, please email [email protected].

About Optimum Strategic Communications

Optimum Strategic Communications is an international healthcare communications consultancy which specialises in strategic investor relations, corporate and financial communications. Our senior team of healthcare specialists, based in London, Amsterdam, Stockholm, Zurich, and New York, are experienced and trusted advisors to some of the world's most exciting public and private companies, both large and small, across pharmaceuticals, biotech, medtech, health tech, healthcare services and industrial biotechnology.

Over the last 25 years, our team has worked with over 300 healthcare companies, advising them on financial communications and investor relations, including major corporate activity such as fundraising, IPOs, M&A, as well as corporate reputation and crisis scenarios.

We have an exceptional network of contacts across the international investment community in Europe and the US; contacts we have built and maintained over the last three decades. The Optimum team includes ex-fund managers and analysts, as well as financial and corporate communications specialists.

For more information please visit www.optimumcomms.com 

SOURCE Optimum Strategic Communications

Also from this source

Optimum Hires Senior Journalist Stephen Adams, Former Medical Editor of The Mail on Sunday

Optimum Strategic Communications ("Optimum"), the specialist life sciences communications consultancy, today announces the appointment of...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Health Care & Hospitals

Image1

Pharmaceuticals

Image1

Banking & Financial Services

Image1

Biotechnology

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.