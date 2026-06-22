OPTIMUS™ Owners Invited to Share Their Stories and Win Big in Greenworks® Commercial's 10-Year Anniversary "Share Your Optimus Story" Sweepstakes

Submit a photo or video testimonial for a chance to win a Caribbean getaway, premium equipment, and other prizes through September 30

MOORESVILLE, N.C., June 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Greenworks® Commercial, a pioneer and proven leader in battery-powered outdoor power equipment, today announced its 10-Year Anniversary Share Your Optimus Sweepstakes, inviting OPTIMUS™ owners to share testimonials about their experiences using battery-powered equipment for a chance to win a Caribbean getaway or additional prizes. The social campaign runs from June 16 through September 30, 2026, celebrating a decade of innovation and the customers whose experiences have helped shape the OPTIMUS platform's success.

"Share Your Optimus Story" Sweepstakes

Whether it is reducing fuel costs, cutting maintenance, improving crew satisfaction, or growing a business, Greenworks® Commercial wants to hear how battery-powered equipment is making a difference in the field. Eligible OPTIMUS owners can enter by submitting a photo or video testimonial through the campaign website, Instagram or Facebook using #OptimusSavings and #ShareYourStorySweepstakes. Winners will be selected through a random drawing following the close of the sweepstakes period.

At the end of the campaign, one grand prize winner will receive a four-day, three-night Caribbean getaway for two. The second-place winner will receive their choice of an OptimusZ ZTR ETO attachment and the third-place winner will receive an 82V OPTIMUS 1.3kW 17" Top Mounted String Trimmer.

"The most powerful proof of battery-powered performance comes from the professionals using it every day," said Yin Chen, CEO of Greenworks. "As we celebrate a decade of battery innovation, we're proud to spotlight the customers who have trusted Greenworks to power their businesses. Alongside our current $10,000 Instant Savings offer, it's also an opportunity for more landscaping professionals to discover the value of battery-powered equipment for themselves."

The sweepstakes coincides with the company's $10,000 Instant Savings offer, which makes the battery-powered mowers' price comparable to gas sooner. As Greenworks® Commercial celebrates 10 years of battery leadership, this one-of-a-kind opportunity elevates real owner results, demonstrating measurable benefits battery-powered equipment continues to deliver for landscaping professionals.

The sweepstakes is open to eligible OPTIMUS owners who are legal residents of the United States and Canada (excluding Quebec) and are at least 18 years old. For additional sweepstake information visit https://www.greenworkscommercial.com/pages/share-your-story; for official sweepstakes rules, visit www.greenworkscommercial.com/pages/sweepstakes-and-contests-official-rules-and-disclaimer. For more information about Greenworks® Commercial and its OPTIMUS™ line, visit www.greenworkscommercial.com.

About Greenworks® Commercial

Charging the industry since 2002, Greenworks® Commercial has exclusively focused on producing products powered by lithium-ion battery technology, continuing to push the boundaries of batteries for greater good. Delivering complete fleet capabilities with battery-powered equipment tailored for landscaping and tree care professionals, Greenworks® Commercial is setting the standard for commercial-grade, battery-powered outdoor equipment through its nationwide network of servicing dealers. For more information, visit www.greenworkscommercial.com.

Contact: Lauren Glascock

Interdependence Public Relations

314-619-9627

[email protected]

SOURCE Greenworks Commercial