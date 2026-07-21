Greenworks® Commercial 82V OPTIMUS™ 42N Backpack Blower Named an OPE+ Landscape Twenty for 2026 Award Winner

The industry's most powerful battery-powered backpack blower earns recognition for delivering unmatched power, productivity and extended runtime for landscape professionals

MOORESVILLE, N.C., July 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Greenworks® Commercial, a pioneer and proven leader in battery-powered outdoor power equipment, today announced its 82V OPTIMUS™ 42N Backpack Blower has been selected as an OPE+ Landscape Twenty for 2026 New Product Award winner. Chosen by the OPE+ editorial team for its innovation, marketability and application within the professional landscape industry, the recognition reinforces Greenworks® Commercial's commitment to delivering next-generation battery-powered solutions through its industry-leading OPTIMUS™ platform.

OPE+ Landscape Twenty for 2026 New Product Awards Greenworks® Commercial 82V OPTIMUS™ 42N Backpack Blower

Engineered to meet the demands of commercial landscape professionals, the award-winning backpack blower delivers up to 42N of blow force, 1,069 CFM and 192 MPH airspeed to tackle heavy debris and challenging cleanup. Its dual battery ports extend runtime for uninterrupted operation, while Cyclone Force Technology maintains consistent airflow and power under load. Additional features, including a 120-degree pivoting tube, variable-speed trigger with cruise control, LCD interface and integrated LED lighting, help maximize operator comfort, efficiency and productivity across jobsites.

"The OPTIMUS™ platform was developed to redefine what's possible with battery-powered commercial equipment," said Yin Chen, CEO of Greenworks. "The 82V OPTIMUS™ 42N Backpack Blower is a prime example, delivering industry-leading power and the reliability professionals depend on. We're honored that OPE+ recognized the new standard it sets for the industry."

The recognition adds to Greenworks® Commercial's growing portfolio of industry accolades and reinforces the momentum of its OPTIMUS™ platform. From outdoor power equipment to ride-on mowers, the platform is purpose-built to help landscape professionals maximize performance, simplify fleet operations and confidently transition beyond gas with high-performance battery-powered solutions.

For more information on the OPE+ Landscape Twenty for 2026 Awards, visit www.ope-plus.com/twenty-for-2026/. For more information about Greenworks® Commercial and its OPTIMUS™ line, visit www.greenworkscommercial.com.

About Greenworks® Commercial

Charging the industry since 2002, Greenworks® Commercial has exclusively focused on producing products powered by lithium-ion battery technology, continuing to push the boundaries of batteries for the greater good. Delivering complete fleet capabilities with battery-powered equipment tailored for landscaping and tree care professionals, Greenworks® Commercial is setting the standard for commercial-grade, battery-powered outdoor equipment through its nationwide network of servicing dealers. For more information, visit www.greenworkscommercial.com.

Contact: Lauren Glascock

Interdependence

314-619-9627

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SOURCE Greenworks Commercial