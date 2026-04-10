Greenworks® Commercial Wins Spark Movement Award at SkyFire Environmental Film Festival and Announces Partnership with Urban Farming Education

Award-winning film and partnership with Urban Farming Education brings Greenworks® equipment to life through campus demonstrations, community cleanup initiatives and hands-on sustainability education

PHOENIX, April 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Greenworks® Commercial, a pioneer and proven leader in battery-powered outdoor power equipment, won the Spark Movement Award for its new film, "Battery-Powered Landscaping – Ditching Gas for Good" at the Skyfire Environmental Film Festival, a citywide celebration of environmental storytelling hosted by Urban Farming Education (UFE). The film, which premiered Friday, March 27, explores the environmental, operational and workforce benefits of transitioning to battery-powered landscaping equipment.

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The Spark Movement Award recognizes films that move beyond awareness and actively inspire change with actionable solutions to environmental challenges. Produced by Greenworks Video Director Todd Midgett, the award-winning film featured customer testimonials from leading landscaping companies that have adopted the Greenworks® Commercial OPTIMUS Crew platform, an integrated battery-powered full-fleet ecosystem designed to meet the demands of commercial landscaping. Featured companies include Phoenix Landscaping, Northwest Landscaping and Enhanced Landscape Management, which share how switching to battery-powered equipment has transformed daily operations with higher efficiency and greater return on investment.

"Chosen from three finalists by the SkyFire committee and sponsors, "Battery-Powered Landscaping – Ditching Gas for Good" stood out for presenting a practical, solutions-driven approach to a real-world sustainability challenge, embodying the spirit and purpose of the award," said Joe Roselle, Chief Operating Officer of UFE.

In conjunction with the film's debut, Greenworks® Commercial announced a new partnership with Urban Farming Education that included a $10,000 donation of battery-powered landscaping equipment and tools to support community cleanup and sustainability initiatives. The contribution includes Greenworks® AiMowbot C20, designed to autonomously mow landscapes with quiet, zero-emission operation, along with POWERALL 24V Power Tools that will be provided to classrooms for hands-on education around sustainable landscaping technology. The donation will power cleanup activations at Grand Canyon University and Arizona State University.

"As campuses and communities explore new ways to reduce emissions and improve operational efficiency, battery-powered landscaping equipment is becoming an important part of that transition," said Yin Chen, CEO of Greenworks® Commercial. "We're excited to partner with Urban Farming Education to bring these technologies into real-world environments where students, educators and community leaders can experience the benefits firsthand."

By integrating Greenworks® technology within Urban Farming Education's network of universities, municipals, and community partners, it creates opportunities to explore and implement sustainable landscaping practices through hands-on demonstrations and community engagement.

To learn more about the Skyfire Environmental Film Festival and its activations, visit www.skyfireff.org. For more information about Greenworks® Commercial and its latest offerings, visit www.greenworkscommercial.com.

About Greenworks® Commercial

Charging the industry since 2002, Greenworks® Commercial has exclusively focused on producing products powered by lithium-ion battery technology, continuing to push the boundaries of batteries for the greater good. Delivering complete fleet capabilities with battery-powered equipment tailored for landscaping and tree care professionals, Greenworks® Commercial is setting the standard for commercial-grade, battery-powered outdoor equipment through its nationwide network of servicing dealers. For more information, visit www.greenworkscommercial.com.

About Greenworks®

An innovative leader in battery technology for over 20 years, Greenworks® is committed to building a more powerful future for everyone with clean energy. The company designs, manufactures, and sells a wide range of affordable, high-quality battery-powered products that are designed for today's consumers at home, at work, and on the go. Greenworks® offers five different battery platforms, each compatible with a wide array of power tools, outdoor products, and lifestyle products, to meet the needs of every consumer: 24-volt, 40-volt, 60-volt, 80-volt, and 82-volt. For more information about Greenworks®, please visit www.greenworkstools.com.

Contact: Lauren Glascock

Interdependence Public Relations

314-619-9627

[email protected]

SOURCE Greenworks Commercial