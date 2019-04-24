Optimus Properties, LLC Sells 10 Unit Apartment Building in Koreatown

LOS ANGELES, April 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Optimus Properties, LLC has sold a 10 unit apartment complex located at 3960 West 8th Street. The building is located on the corner of Gramercy and West 8th Street in Koreatown.

"We decided to take advantage of the current market environment to sell this asset and reposition a portion of our portfolio in nearby areas," said Kamyar Shabani, a principal of Optimus Properties, LLC.

The Property was built in 1956 and consists of a mix of studios, one and two bedrooms, with covered parking. The Property is located on a corner and displays excellent curb appeal. Optimus renovated the exterior of the building and improved the common areas.

"We really liked this asset, but we are concentrating on our larger deals," said K. Joseph Shabani, a principal of Optimus Properties, LLC.

Optimus Properties, LLC, located in Los Angeles, California, was founded by Kamyar Shabani and K. Joseph Shabani and employs a disciplined investment approach focused on value creation in multifamily properties throughout Los Angeles.

