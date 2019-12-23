Optimus Properties, LLC Sells 40 Unit Apartment Building in Koreatown for $7.35 Million

"After the successful sale of our nearby buildings at 3960 W. 8th Street and 2933 W. 8th Street we are continuing that momentum with the sale of 238 S. Mariposa Avenue," said Kamyar Shabani, a principal of Optimus Properties, LLC, "the disposition of this asset makes this year our most productive and profitable yet. I am truly excited to see what's in store for 2020."

"As the market matures and our firm continues to grow, we are focused on buying larger assets that are in line with our investment thesis based on the quality and quantity of employment opportunities in accessible locations," said K. Joseph Shabani, a principal of Optimus Properties, LLC.

Optimus Properties, LLC, located in Los Angeles, California, was founded by Kamyar Shabani and K. Joseph Shabani and employs a disciplined investment approach focused on value creation in multifamily and commercial properties throughout the greater Los Angeles region.

SOURCE Optimus Properties, LLC