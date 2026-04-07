Optimus Technologies and Sunoil Biodiesel Partner to Bring B100 to Heavy-Duty Fleets in The Netherlands

PITTSBURGH, April 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Optimus Technologies, Inc. ("Optimus") and Sunoil Biodiesel B.V. ("Sunoil") have entered into a commercial partnership to accelerate adoption of 100% biodiesel (B100) across heavy-duty fleets in the Netherlands. This partnership marks Optimus' entrance into the European market and establishes a scalable model for pairing its advanced vehicle technology with reliable, waste-based fuel supply.

The Optimus and Sunoil teams formalizing their partnership at Sunoil's Kampen, Netherlands biodiesel production facility.

By combining Optimus' 15+ years of experience enabling fleets to upgrade heavy-duty vehicles to run on 100% biodiesel with Sunoil's established biodiesel production, supply infrastructure, and existing customer base, the partnership delivers a turnkey pathway for fleets across the Netherlands to immediately reduce carbon emissions using existing vehicles and seamlessly integrate into current operations. Sunoil will support customers with reliable fuel offtake, while Optimus provides the Vector System enabling the transition. In conjunction with this partnership, Sunoil is putting its own fuel to work by moving forward with the deployment of Optimus' Vector Systems to equip trucks in its private fleet, which will operate on Sunoil's waste-based biodiesel in daily service.

As global fleets and shippers face tightening sustainability mandates and rising pressure from customers, Optimus' Vector System, paired with Sunoil's reliable supply of high-quality, low-carbon, waste-based biodiesel, provides operators with a low-cost, accessible path to immediate, near-zero carbon emissions. The solution integrates seamlessly into both new and existing trucks, offering one of the most cost-effective and operationally practical pathways available to fleets today.

"There is no faster or more cost-effective way to decarbonize heavy-duty fleets than enabling existing trucks to run on 100% biodiesel. Our partnership with Sunoil proves that with the right combination of technology and fuel supply, near-zero carbon emissions are achievable today. Together we're creating a repeatable blueprint for scaling B100 adoption globally," said Colin Huwyler, Chief Executive Officer of Optimus Technologies.

The Optimus Vector System is a bolt-on upgrade enabling diesel engines to operate on B100, achieving near-zero carbon emissions without compromising operational performance or reliability. By intelligently managing and conditioning fuel across all operating environments, the Vector System ensures consistent performance across all operating environments. Deployable on both new and existing vehicles, over 300 million kilometers have been logged by Optimus-equipped heavy-duty trucks worldwide. Proven to reduce emissions without compromising performance, the system delivers reliability fleets can depend on when using high-quality fuels like those offered by Sunoil.

"This partnership allows us to go beyond supplying fuel and deliver a complete solution for fleets looking to reduce emissions today in an affordable manner," said Jeroen Hovius, Chief Commercial Officer of Sunoil. "We enable fleet owners to run on 100% biodiesel within their existing operations, while maintaining performance and improving the overall business case."

Together, Optimus and Sunoil will expand access to low-carbon fuel solutions for heavy-duty fleets across the Netherlands, offering operators a practical and immediate path to meaningful emissions reductions without sacrificing performance and while delivering highly attractive fleet economics.

About Optimus Technologies

Optimus provides advanced fuel system technology that upgrades heavy-duty diesel engines to run on 100% biogenic fuels, delivering immediate, scalable, and cost-effective fleet decarbonization. Optimus' solution seamlessly integrates into existing operations, driving sustainability forward for global fleets and shippers without compromising performance or operations.

About Sunoil Biodiesel

Sunoil Group operates two waste-based biodiesel production facilities in the Netherlands, in Emmen and Kampen. Using used cooking oil and other waste-based fats and oils, Sunoil produces low-carbon biofuels for customers across the Netherlands, continental Europe, Scandinavia, and the UK.

Media Contact

For more information, visit

SOURCE Optimus Technologies