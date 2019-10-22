Optina Diagnostics and the Montreal Heart Institute Partner to Develop a New Biomarker for Atherosclerosis

MONTREAL, Oct. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ - Optina Diagnostics, a world leader in retinal imaging technology and AI with a vision to change mindsets when it comes to brain health and Dr. Jean-Claude Tardif's research group from the Montreal Heart Institute, have partnered with the aim to develop a new biomarker for atherosclerosis diagnosis.

Atherosclerosis is a disease in which plaque build-up results in thickening and hardening of the walls of the arteries. These structural changes can lead to a reduction of blood flow to the brain and other organs and increase the risk of vascular dementia, a condition in which small, symptom-free strokes cause cumulative damage and death to neurons in the brain.

The partnership between Optina Diagnostics and the Montreal Heart Institute was established following a proof of concept study that demonstrated the great potential of Optina's Retinal Deep Phenotyping platform in the detection of atherosclerosis.

"Our main objective is to provide retinal biomarker information to allow for the characterization of patients suffering from memory loss in a non-invasive manner" said David Lapointe, CEO Optina Diagnostics.

Dr. Tardif, a renowned cardiologist and director of the MHI Research Center, has made significant contributions in the field of atherosclerosis and other cardiovascular diseases. He holds the Canada Research Chair in personalized medicine and the University of Montreal Pfizer-endowed research chair in atherosclerosis, and his research includes efforts on the development and better use of biomarkers.

"Currently, the study of arteries is limited by the cost and/or the invasiveness of imaging procedures. Optina's eye test is a simple technology that would allow for the non-invasive detection of biomarkers that could be used in the assessment of patients and potentially help prevent heart attacks, strokes, and peripheral vascular disease. That is why we are very excited with the results of our proof of concept study and are ready to continue this promising clinical research project in a much larger patient cohort" said Dr. Tardif.

About Optina Diagnostics

Optina Diagnostics is a Montreal-based company focused on changing mindsets when it comes to brain health. With a first application in the early detection of Alzheimer's and an FDA Breakthrough Device Designation for its Hyper-spectral camera, Optina challenges the status quo by providing an accurate, simple, and non-invasive optical test to understand the age-related sources of memory loss, empowering millions. optinadx.com

About the Montreal Heart Institute

Founded in 1954 by Dr. Paul David, the Montreal Heart Institute has successfully focused on its primary mission: to aim for the highest standards of excellence in the field of cardiovascular medicine. Over the years, the MHI has developed its leadership in clinical and basic research as well as ultra-specialized care, professional training and prevention. Building on this expertise, the MHI has become one of the world's three best cardiology centres. Among its leading projects, the MHI has implemented the first Cardiovascular Prevention Centre in Canada, Canada's first simulation-based education program exclusively dedicated to cardiology as well as a cardiovascular genetics centre. The MHI is affiliated with the Université de Montréal and has more than 2,000 employees, including 245 doctors and over 85 researchers.

SOURCE Optina Diagnostics

