Optio Publishing Releases Highly Anticipated Dental Waiting Room TV "Optio TV"

HALIFAX, Nova Scotia, April 25, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Optio TV for dental waiting rooms is now available. Optio Publishing has been producing high quality patient education videos since 2003. With Optio TV they are proud to make educational and entertaining dental videos available for the patients while they wait.

Optio TV will help dentists improve internal marketing to patients and increase a patient's understanding of common dental treatments and oral hygiene.

Optio TV Launch of dental waiting room television

"We believe in improving oral health by providing high-quality patient education. When patients are aware of treatment options and oral hygiene techniques, they will be better able to care for themselves. Whether that is by accepting a recommended treatment the first time the dentist discusses it with them or by improving their flossing routine at home." Brent Parr, CEO, Optio Publishing

Engaging Dental Content

Optio TV includes new videos created to catch the patient's attention. New content is designed specifically for the dentist's waiting room, with a focus on oral hygiene, how to's and dental tips, and common treatments.

These new videos are mixed in with educational content from the Optio Dentistry video library. "We've hand-picked the educational videos that will showcase the dental practice and treatment options without scaring away nervous patients." Jason Murray, Creative Director, Optio Publishing.

Optio TV features videos that are clear with or without audio. Each video has closed captioning files or on-screen text to help the viewer understand more about their treatment options. French and Spanish subtitles are available.

Easy Set-Up

Optio TV is available on the Apple TV App Store which makes it easy for dental offices to plug in and hit play.

"It works flawlessly, I don't need to restart the box ever, and the high resolution video looks great. Very happy!" Dr. Justin Highmoor, Highmoor Dental

About Optio Publishing

Optio Publishing Inc. is a dental education and marketing company based out of Halifax, NS. They offer internet marketing services to dental practices throughout North America, including website design and development, search engine optimization, social media programs, video and paid search advertising, as well as patient education products for the website, chairside consultations and the waiting room.

Optio Publishing is dedicated to improving patient communication for dentists through high quality patient education videos and resources.

To find out more about Optio Publishing at https://www.optiopublishing.com/

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/optio-publishing-releases-highly-anticipated-dental-waiting-room-tv-optio-tv-300635690.html

