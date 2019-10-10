Optio3 Selected To The Prestigious Plug and Play IoT Winter 2019 Program

SEATTLE, Oct. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Optio3, the leader in workflow automation and hyperscale cloud solutions for operationalizing industrial IoT, has announced that it will be participating in Plug and Play's Winter 2019 IoT program in Silicon Valley.

Of the hundreds of applicants, Optio3 was one of 20 companies selected to participate in Batch 11. Inclusion in this program enables Optio3 to work directly with Plug N Play corporate sponsors to address opportunities to help them accelerate their digital transformation efforts.

"Optio3 is one of the outstanding companies in our Winter 2019 IoT cohort. This year's Batch 11 was the strongest yet across Mobility, IoT and Real Estate & Construction," said Sobhan Khani, VP at Plug and Play.

"We are honored to be selected to participate in IoT Batch 11. Plug and Play strictly curates their batches and the companies that pass muster with Plug and Play's prestigious sponsors have a strong track record of innovation and scaling to success. The value proposition for companies like ours is compelling," said Sridhar Chandrashekar, co-founder and CEO of Optio3.

As IoT sensors proliferate and OEMs develop more and more closed solutions for sharing data in the cloud, asset owners are bombarded with data overload, duplicative dashboards, islands of data, and ensuing data harmonization and analytics challenges. Optio3's heritage in making data visible and driving enterprise workflow automation is the key ingredient in the company's rapid expansion. "We built hyperscale cloud solutions for IT operations management and enterprise workflow automation at Microsoft and ServiceNow. We are doing the same for the massive but immature IIoT market. Our customers in commercial real estate, commercial transportation, and remote electrification are experiencing proven ROI and gaining competitive advantage," explains Chandrashekar.

IoT Batch 11 comes to a close on December 3rd, when all companies will pitch in front of investors and leaders in innovation and tech within top corporations. The "Winter Summit" marks the culmination of the 3-month program and brings together the most prominent players in the IoT ecosystem, including all participating companies, investors, brands, and more.

About Optio3

Optio3 operationalizes enterprise IoT at scale, providing technology to streamline operations of IoT (connected non-IT) devices in any enterprise or infrastructure. Optio3's hyperscale, secure, cloud-based software solution provides comprehensive visibility, easier management, and advanced analytics powered by machine learning, that improves performance and identifies cost savings in the built environment, transportation, nano-grids, etc. Optio3 founders bring decades of expertise in building large-scale SaaS solutions and cloud infrastructure to apply to the world of IoT. For more information, visit www.optio3.com .

About Plug and Play

Plug and Play is a global innovation platform. Headquartered in Silicon Valley, we have built accelerator programs, corporate innovation services and an in-house VC to make technological advancement progress faster than ever before. Since inception in 2006, our programs have expanded worldwide to include a presence in over 25 locations globally giving startups the necessary resources to succeed in Silicon Valley and beyond. With over 10,000 startups and 280 official corporate partners, we have created the ultimate startup ecosystem in many industries. We provide active investments with 200 leading Silicon Valley VCs, and host more than 700 networking events per year. Companies in our community have raised over $7 billion in funding, with successful portfolio exits including Danger, Dropbox, Lending Club and PayPal. For more information, visit www.plugandplaytechcenter.com .

