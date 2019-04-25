Option-trading opportunities on Apple Inc., eBay Inc., Oracle Corp., Snap Inc., and Texas Instruments Inc.
Apr 25, 2019, 09:31 ET
NEW YORK, April 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- InvestorsObserver issues critical PriceWatch Alerts for AAPL, EBAY, ORCL, SNAP, and TXN.
Click a link below then choose between in-depth options trade idea report or a stock score report.
Options Report – Ideal trade ideas on up to seven different options trading strategies. The report shows all vital aspects of each option trade idea for each stock.
Stock Report - Measures a stock's suitability for investment with a proprietary scoring system combining short and long-term technical factors with Wall Street's opinion including a 12-month price forecast.
- AAPL: https://www.investorsobserver.com/pr-user-choice-lp/?stocksymbol=AAPL&prnumber=042520191
- EBAY: https://www.investorsobserver.com/pr-user-choice-lp/?stocksymbol=ebay&prnumber=042520191
- ORCL: https://www.investorsobserver.com/pr-user-choice-lp/?stocksymbol=ORCL&prnumber=042520191
- SNAP: https://www.investorsobserver.com/pr-user-choice-lp/?stocksymbol=SNAP&prnumber=042520191
- TXN: https://www.investorsobserver.com/pr-user-choice-lp/?stocksymbol=TXN&prnumber=042520191
