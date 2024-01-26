Option3 Launches Zero Trust Cybersecurity Platform With Agreement to Acquire Onclave Networks

News provided by

Option3

26 Jan, 2024, 10:30 ET

The acquisition, which is subject to shareholder approval, will be the first of many, expected to exceed $100M in the coming year, as the cybersecurity private equity specialist assembles a suite of Zero Trust capabilities on to a single platform.

NEW YORK, Jan. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Option3, a cybersecurity private equity specialist that combines national security heritage with longstanding investment expertise, announced today a platform that will accelerate the adoption of Zero Trust, a key component to hardening the nation's cybersecurity. The platform will focus initially on the federal government and follows President Biden's unprecedented Executive Order in 2021 mandating the government move to Zero Trust.

This announcement follows the unanimous approval by the Board of Onclave Networks to be acquired by the platform – paving the way for final shareholder consent. As a longtime investor in Onclave, with board seats, this acquisition is viewed as a strong vote of confidence in Onclave's technology and strategic vision. "Onclave is a pioneering company in the cybersecurity space, has been a beacon of innovation in Zero Trust technology," said Lisa Donnan, Option3's Operating Partner. "This, and their customer pipeline have been instrumental in shaping the industry's landscape."

This move is part of a broader strategy to acquire Zero Trust companies with complementary capabilities that fit on a single unified platform. "Onclave is the first of a series of planned acquisitions already underway, that we expect will exceed $100M this year," said Manish Thakur, Option3's Managing Partner who added this acquisition strategy is not limited to emerging technology companies. "Option3 is also talking to established companies that can contribute to building a platform of scale, capable of delivering both comprehensive Zero Trust capabilities and aligned professional consulting services."

Option3 believes the combination of new capabilities, particularly in the context of experienced operators who understand the federal customer will lead to development of entirely new capabilities. This includes what is believed to be the first Military Grade Zero Trust capability on the market, setting a new standard in cybersecurity technology.

Targeting the federal customer base, the platform's scope is set to expand to aligned areas within the private sector including the defense industrial base and critical infrastructure areas.

"Option3's efforts to modernize our nation's cybersecurity capabilities are needed now more than ever before," said Donnan. "There hasn't yet been a cybersecurity provider capable of addressing the extraordinarily wide attack surface area or the diverse forms of protection needed to truly enhance our nation's defense against those seeking to reduce our freedoms and diminish our strengths. This platform provides the systems in aggregate to address this critical and timely problem while remaining nimble to the current and future risks that face the warfighter on a daily basis."

Through successive transactions set to close in the coming months, Option3's will acquire specific technologies that seek to significantly harden U.S. national defense systems and provide the Department of Defense with access to a Military-Grade Zero Trust capabilities, in a dual-use approach bringing this level of security to the private sector.

About Option3
Option3 is a specialist cybersecurity private equity firm based in New York and Reston, Virginia that combines experience from the classified world of U.S. national security with decades of experience in investing, capital markets, and Mergers & Acquisitions. Since 2015, Option3 has invested in a variety of innovative companies across the cyber ecosystem, through a number of investment portfolios. With an in-house team of professionals that spans the C-suite, Option3 now seeks control positions in mid-market companies that it can help build into the champions of the future. Option3's investment strategy is informed by its longstanding Technology Board, which spans the former Chief Information Officer of the CIA to the former CIO at Department of Defense, and a Capital Board of leading financiers. Option3 operates its Cyber TRUST index, one of the only equity indices comprised purely of companies engaged in cybersecurity. For more information, please visit www.option3.com.

SOURCE Option3

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.