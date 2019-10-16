OptionOne Replaces Styrofoam with TemperPack's Plant-Based Packaging

ClimaCell is the only curbside recyclable thermal insulation material to receive the "Widely Recyclable" designation from How2Recycle® , a program of the Sustainable Packaging Coalition. Because it is plant-based rather than plastic-based, ClimaCell reduces CO2 emissions by 86% compared to Styrofoam. Most important, it has high thermal performance, similar to that of Styrofoam, with comparable R-Values at similar thicknesses. R-Value is a material's resistance to conductive heat flow.

OptionOne is leading the way in developing and providing personalized infusion therapy solutions that help patients transition from hospital care to home care. The decision to shift to ClimaCell is one of many initiatives the company is taking to live out its "always better than yesterday" core value. "We recognized that the health of the planet is a big part of patient health. Reducing CO2 emissions and plastic waste just made sense for our patients, employees, and the planet," said Logistics Manager Marvin Denny.

"At OptionOne, our first priority is the safety of our patients. With the treatments we're delivering, temperature excursions outside the safe range are not an option. While we've never loved the detrimental impact of Styrofoam on the environment, it was proven and reliable. We explored a few alternatives before discovering ClimaCell. We have confidence in ClimaCell to protect the shipments to our patients," said Carly Casler, OptionOne's Vice President of Specialty Programs.

OptionOne will be shifting over 700 coolers per month from Styrofoam to ClimaCell, which means:

Over 13,000 cubic feet of Styrofoam will be diverted from landfills per year. That is over 30 cement mixers worth of Styrofoam that won't go in landfills or oceans.

The creation of over 44,000 pounds of carbon dioxide equivalent will be avoided. That's the amount of CO2E sequestered by 23 acres of forest in a year, which is about at the size of Alcatraz.

"We're thrilled with our partnership with OptionOne and look forward to growing together for years to come," said James McGoff, Co CEO of TemperPack. Both OptionOne and TemperPack are relatively young companies making a big impact, with OptionOne founded in 2011 and TemperPack in 2014.

About OptionOne

Founded in 2011, OptionOne provides home and alternate-site infusion therapies through a comprehensive clinical approach to patient care. OptionOne's expert team guides each patient through customized infusion therapy support using high-touch monitoring and personalized service. OptionOne distributes and administers IV treatments to patients who are diagnosed with acute and chronic illnesses, most often focusing on IV antibiotics, total parenteral nutrition, and chronic disease treatments for conditions such as Crohn's Disease, Ulcerative Colitis, Rheumatoid Arthritis, and Immune Deficiencies.

We are committed to providing the highest quality of healthcare through compliance with the URAC Accreditation and through compliance with the Accreditation Commission for Health Care's (ACHC) nationally recognized accreditation standards for the following program and services: Pharmacy, Ambulatory Infusion Center, Infusion Nursing Services and Pharmacy Services.

About TemperPack

TemperPack® makes packaging that works for businesses, people, and the planet. The company was borne out of a desire to reduce the amount of unsustainable packaging caused by the rise of e-commerce and perishable delivery. Incorporating environmental responsibility into product design, the company specializes in bringing the highest quality packaging solutions to scale. Operating an ISTA® certified Thermal Transport Lab and state-of-the-art production facilities in Richmond, VA and Las Vegas, NV, TemperPack is rapidly expanding its reach in the perishable food and life sciences industries. Our mission is simple: protect products with packaging that protects the planet. To learn more, visit www.temperpack.com.

CONTACT: Jessica Jones, HR Business Partner

405.548.4848 - jjones@myoptionone.com

SOURCE TemperPack

Related Links

http://www.temperpack.com

