Options Group Announces Its 2020 Promotions

NEW YORK, Dec. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- As we near the end of arguably our hardest year in Options Group history, we must first and foremost applaud each and every one of you for your efforts, determination, loyalty, willingness to adapt to change, and success in 2020. We could not have got here without you. Please accept our heart filled thanks and appreciation.

This year will long remain in our history with the sad passing of our co-founder, mentor and friend Bob Reed. There are no words to describe the impact Bob had on the Firm and with many of you Individually. Our thoughts are with Bob's Family especially during this upcoming Festive period. Our succession plan was discussed and blessed by Bob, and he will be very proud to see the next generation of Options Group taking the business forward and driving to keep this Firm at the top of its Industry. In light of Bob's passing, we have made the following Management changes, reporting to Mike Karp:

David Korn – President.

Raveen Shah & Push Patel – Co-Global COO and new members of the MANCOM.

We must reflect on all the positives which we have learnt. 2020 has proved to All that this Firm is robust and as long as health prevails, we will continue to strive forward. Our Clients have remained loyal and have leaned on us even more during troubled market volatility, strengthening our relationships and providing pillars for continued support and collaboration into 2021 and beyond. Internally we have continued to hire and right size the Firm globally. We are proud to say our benchmark has once again increased through the quality of our hires and our existing team raising their game. We have continued to be impressed with your work ethic in these unprecedented times of working from home. Whilst we applaud you, we are equally keen to return to an office environment as soon as guidelines allow.

In order to maintain this level of success and to hold the Firm accountable, we are proud and excited to announce the following structural changes:

Richard Stein will be promoted to Chief People Officer, in addition to his current responsibilities as Chief Growth Officer.

Andrew Bernstein will be our new Global CFO.

Ismail Daftani will be our new Global CTO.

Furthermore, Options Group, is pleased to announce the promotion of 31 Consultants, including 4 new Managing Partners, and 5 new partners.

Options Group's 2020 Managing Partner and Partner promotions:

Managing Partner : Anthony Mainolfi (NYC) / Adam Gillibrand (Sydney) / Harjeev Bhalla (NYC) / Anil Sharma (Mumbai).

Partner: Tyler Jackson (Sing) / William Bond (London) / Amit Kapoor (LA) / Pat Harman (NYC) / Brian Palabrica (NYC).

"We congratulate all of these individuals for their dedication, leadership and productivity. Options Group believes the path to long-term success is achieved through cultivating teamwork and mentorship, and maintaining a meritocracy-based culture," said Mike Karp, CEO of Options Group. "Our promotion program not only acknowledges those that continue to increase their contribution to the firm, but also serves as an incentive, a goal and an aspiration for the entire organization. We thank these individuals and our global team for allowing us to exceed our objectives and continuing to improve the firm's brand in the global marketplace," added David Korn, President of Options Group. "We pride ourselves on consistently striving to improve our business, and want to hit the ground running in 2021. In order for us to reach our potential, we will need to diversify both in Product, Region and in our approach to search. We have a world class suite of OGIQ Products for everyone to promote, and we will require each of us to be Ambassadors for Technology. Together we will be forming a digital strategy that will be implemented within our clients to drive and move our business to the next level."

Mike Karp, CEO and Founder added "Bob Reed is a legend and it will be impossible to fill his shoes. He is irreplaceable. Our new team will do its best to move his legacy forward. Congratulations on all the promotions and I am confident that together we will continue to make OG a force to be reckoned with."

As always, we thank our support staff globally for their valiant efforts and dedication throughout the year. We are grateful for all your efforts and look forward to doing great things and breaking new records in 2021.

As 2020 comes to an end, we want to wish all of you a very happy holiday and a prosperous and healthy New Year.

MANCOM

Contact Options Group

Contact: [email protected]

SOURCE Options Group

Related Links

http://www.optionsgroup.com

