Options Medical Weight Loss Announces Grand Reopening of Novi, MI Clinic

Novi Chamber to join nation's premier medical weight loss clinic for reopening commemorative event, September 17

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., Sept. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Options Medical Weight Loss, the nation's premier medical weight loss clinic, is excited to announce the grand reopening of its state-of-the-art clinic in Novi, MI. Located at 26156 Ingersol Dr., the clinic will offer customized, medical weight loss solutions that are safe, effective, affordable and designed by board-certified, obesity medicine specialists. Serving patients throughout the Novi area and southeastern Michigan, including Ann Arbor, Livonia, Westland, and Farmington Hills, this location joins one other existing clinic in Michigan and is the 29th full-service clinic nationwide.

To commemorate the grand reopening, a special event with the Novi Chamber of Commerce will be held on Tuesday evening, September 17, from 5-7 p.m. Attendees will have the opportunity to learn more about the clinic's proven, multi-faceted approach to weight loss, as well as a first look into the facility and a chance to meet the Options Medical Weight Loss team.

"We're thrilled about reopening our doors to the Novi community and eager to expand our services to residents in Detroit," comments Mike Lover, head of operations. "We remain committed to providing safe and effective weight loss solutions to those wanting to improve their overall health, and we hope to make a meaningful impact on the local community."

Unlike traditional weight loss programs, Options Medical Weight Loss programs are developed uniquely for every patient and customized according to an individual's biomarkers (body composition), health history and personal weight loss goals. Its doctors employ a full suite of medical tools, including weight loss and weight management medications, such as appetite suppressants and the latest GLP-1 drugs; a complementary "Options Diet System" featuring ready-to-eat meals and snacks rooted in the principles of healthy eating; and lifestyle/movement recommendations to aid in the process.

With approximately 73 percent of U.S. adults overweight or obese and wanting to live longer, healthier lives, Dr. Katrina Mattingly, the company's chief medical officer, explains Options is on a mission to reduce the national, year-over-year obesity rate through positive, life-changing medical weight loss experiences.

"There is no quick fix for achieving long-term success. We focus on care for the WHOLE patient, addressing the physical, emotional and mental challenges that make each person's weight loss journey unique," adds Dr. Mattingly. "We pride ourselves on looking beyond the number on the scale and encourage our patients to a deeper level of health. In six months, our average patient loses 30lbs of fat, including 21 percent of their dangerous visceral fat and 17 percent of their total body weight."

Light refreshments will be served at the grand reopening event on September 17 and attendees can enjoy giveaways as part of festivities, including free gifts for the first 25 guests with a grand prize raffle inclusive of a two-week supply of Options Nutrition products and three-month supply of supplements. The grand reopening will be held at the 1402-square-foot clinic, and hours are Tuesday through Thursday, from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.; Friday and Saturday, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.; phone (248) 246-1673.

To start a weight loss journey, sign up for a free consultation and metabolic scan or call 888-405-LOSE (5673). For more information, visit OptionsMedicalWeightLoss.com or follow along on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn and YouTube.

About Options Medical Weight Loss

Options Medical Weight Loss is the nation's premier medical weight loss clinic. The company incorporates medically backed solutions, one-on-one health coaching, and innovative technology designed to track progress and help drive positive patient outcomes that far exceed the industry average. The practice has pioneered positive weight loss experiences for more than 50,000 patients since its founding in Chicago in 2014, and currently operates 29 full-service clinics throughout the U.S., including Illinois, Ohio, Florida, Arizona, Indiana, Michigan and Georgia. Visit OptionsMedicalWeightLoss.com for more information.

About Thurston Group

Thurston Group is a private equity firm that focuses on building industry-leading companies in the healthcare and business services sectors. Thurston has an extensive track record of partnering with physicians and building fast-growing healthcare businesses, including Smile Doctors, US Endo Partners, US Oral Surgery Management, South Georgia Dental Management, Gen4 Dental Partners, ARC Health, Options Medical Weight Loss and U.S. Orthopaedic Partners. Over its 35-year history, Thurston Group has returned more than $4B of invested capital. For additional information about Thurston Group, please visit Thurston Group's website at www.thurstongroup.com.

