Options Medical Weight Loss Brings State-of-the-Art Clinics to Philadelphia Metro Area

New Locations in Collegeville and Malvern Mark Entry into Pennsylvania Market

PHILADELPHIA, Dec. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Options Medical Weight Loss, the nation's premier medical weight loss clinic, is excited to announce its expansion into the Philadelphia Metro area with the opening of two new clinics in Collegeville and Malvern. These state-of-the-art facilities mark the company's entry into Pennsylvania, advancing its mission to end obesity, one patient at a time through medically supervised, customized weight loss solutions.

The grand opening celebrations will kick off at the Collegeville Options Medical Weight Loss clinic at 50 National Ave, Suite 200, Collegeville, PA 19355, on Tuesday, December 17, from 4:00–6:00 p.m., with a ribbon-cutting ceremony hosted by the Montgomery County Chamber of Commerce at 4:30 p.m. The festivities continue at the Malvern Options Medical Weight Loss clinic, located at 50 National Ave, Suite 200, Malvern, PA 19355, on Wednesday, December 18, from 4:00–6:00 p.m., with a ribbon cutting officiated by the Greater West Chester Chamber of Commerce at 4:30 p.m.

"We are thrilled to bring Options Medical Weight Loss to the Philadelphia Metro area, offering two state-of-the-art clinics to meet the needs of this dynamic community," said Kristy Kaloyanides, chief operating officer. "This expansion reinforces our commitment to delivering compassionate, personalized care to people seeking safe, effective, medically supervised weight loss solutions."

Grand Opening Highlights Include:

Ribbon-cutting ceremonies with local chambers of commerce.

Light refreshments and giveaways for the first 25 attendees at each event.

A grand prize raffle for a FREE 3-Month Options Premium GLP-1 Program.

Opportunities to meet the dedicated Options Medical Weight Loss team and learn about innovative, personalized weight loss services.

Serving communities such as Collegeville, Malvern, Phoenixville, Radnor, and King of Prussia, both clinics offer tailored programs featuring board-certified obesity medicine specialists, one-on-one coaching, and advanced tools like the InBody scale for detailed progress tracking.

Clinic Hours and Special Offers:

The clinics will operate Tuesday through Thursday from 8:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. and Friday and Saturday from 8:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. During their grand opening weeks, local residents are invited to stop by for a FREE weight loss snapshot using the InBody scale, along with a consultation with certified health coaches.

"At Options, we're dedicated to empowering patients to lead healthier lives by addressing the physical, emotional, and mental aspects of weight loss," said Dr. Katrina Mattingly, chief medical officer. "We're proud to bring our transformative care to a new market, helping the Philadelphia community achieve lasting health and confidence."

These new clinics bring Options Medical Weight Loss's footprint to 39 locations nationwide, further solidifying its position as a leader in personalized, medically supervised weight loss care.

To start a weight loss journey, sign up for a free consultation and metabolic scan at the Malvern or Collegeville location, or call 888-405-LOSE (5673). For more information about the weight loss program, visit OptionsMedicalWeightLoss.com or follow along on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn and YouTube.

About Options Medical Weight Loss

Options Medical Weight Loss is the nation's premier medical weight loss clinic. The company incorporates medically backed solutions, one-on-one health coaching, and innovative technology designed to track progress and help drive positive patient outcomes that far exceed the industry average. The practice has pioneered positive weight loss experiences for more than 50,000 patients since its founding in Chicago in 2014, and currently operates 37 full-service clinics throughout the U.S., including Illinois, Ohio, Florida, Arizona, Indiana, Michigan and Georgia. Visit OptionsMedicalWeightLoss.com for more information.

About Thurston Group

Thurston Group is a private equity firm that focuses on building industry-leading companies in the healthcare and business services sectors. Thurston has an extensive track record of partnering with physicians and building fast-growing healthcare businesses, including Smile Doctors, US Endo Partners, US Oral Surgery Management, South Georgia Dental Management, Gen4 Dental Partners, ARC Health, Options Medical Weight Loss and U.S. Orthopaedic Partners. Over its 35-year history, Thurston Group has returned more than $4B of invested capital. For additional information about Thurston Group, please visit Thurston Group's website at www.thurstongroup.com.

SOURCE Options Medical Weight Loss