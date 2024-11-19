Options Medical Weight Loss Expands to Charlotte Metro Area with New State-of-the-Art Clinic

Pineville Chamber of Commerce to Join the Grand Opening Celebration on November 20

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Nov. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Options Medical Weight Loss, the nation's premier medical weight loss clinic, is proud to announce the grand opening of its newest location at 3419 Toringdon Way #120, Charlotte, NC 28277. This milestone event will be celebrated on Wednesday, November 20, from 4:00–6:00 p.m., with a ribbon-cutting ceremony hosted by the Pineville Chamber of Commerce at 4:30 p.m. Local residents are encouraged to attend. Attendees will meet the local team and learn more about the innovative weight loss solutions that have helped over 50,000 patients transform their lives.

"We're thrilled to expand into the Charlotte Metro area, opening our first location here to serve South Charlotte and the surrounding suburbs including Pineville and Ballantyne," comments Stephanie Andres, regional director. "This new clinic demonstrates our commitment to helping individuals in North Carolina achieve their health and wellness goals with compassionate, medically supervised weight loss solutions."

The 1,622-square-foot facility marks the first Options Medical Weight Loss clinic in Charlotte and the third in North Carolina, contributing to the company's growing network of 37 full-service clinics nationwide. Patients in South Charlotte, Pineville, Ballantyne and surrounding areas will now have access to customized weight loss programs developed by board-certified obesity medicine specialists.

Grand Opening Highlights Include:

Ribbon cutting by the Pineville Chamber of Commerce at 4:30 p.m.

Chamber of Commerce at Light refreshments and giveaways for the first 25 attendees.

A grand prize raffle for a FREE 3-Month Options Premium GLP-1 Program.

An opportunity to meet the South Charlotte Options Medical Weight Loss team and learn about the clinic's innovative weight loss solutions.

"At Options, we look beyond the number on the scale, focusing on the unique challenges each patient faces in their weight loss journey," said Dr. Katrina Mattingly, Chief Medical Officer. "Our mission is to empower patients to live healthier, happier lives by addressing the physical, emotional, and mental aspects of weight loss. On average, our patients lose 30 pounds of fat, including 21 percent of their dangerous visceral fat, within six months."

Clinic Features and Services:

The South Charlotte Options Medical Weight Loss will be open Tuesday through Thursday from 8:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m., and Friday and Saturday from 8:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. During the grand opening week, area residents are encouraged to visit for a complimentary body composition snapshot on the state-of-the-art InBody scale, complete with personalized analysis from certified health coaches.

To start a weight loss journey, sign up for a free consultation and metabolic scan or call 888-405-LOSE (5673). For more information, visit OptionsMedicalWeightLoss.com or follow along on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn and YouTube.

About Options Medical Weight Loss

Options Medical Weight Loss is the nation's premier medical weight loss clinic. The company incorporates medically backed solutions, one-on-one health coaching, and innovative technology designed to track progress and help drive positive patient outcomes that far exceed the industry average. The practice has pioneered positive weight loss experiences for more than 50,000 patients since its founding in Chicago in 2014, and currently operates 37 full-service clinics throughout the U.S., including Illinois, Ohio, Florida, Arizona, Indiana, Michigan and Georgia. Visit OptionsMedicalWeightLoss.com for more information.

About Thurston Group

Thurston Group is a private equity firm that focuses on building industry-leading companies in the healthcare and business services sectors. Thurston has an extensive track record of partnering with physicians and building fast-growing healthcare businesses, including Smile Doctors, US Endo Partners, US Oral Surgery Management, South Georgia Dental Management, Gen4 Dental Partners, ARC Health, Options Medical Weight Loss and U.S. Orthopaedic Partners. Over its 35-year history, Thurston Group has returned more than $4B of invested capital. For additional information about Thurston Group, please visit Thurston Group's website at www.thurstongroup.com.

