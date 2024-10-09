Options Medical Weight Loss Expands to Mesa, Ariz. and Invites Community to Grand Opening Event

Mesa Chamber of Commerce to join nation's premier medical weight loss clinic for grand opening celebration, October 10

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., Oct. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Options Medical Weight Loss, the nation's premier medical weight loss clinic, is thrilled to announce the grand opening of a new state-of-the-art clinic in Mesa, Arizona! To commemorate this milestone, the clinic is hosting an exciting evening of festivities, offering attendees and local residents in the community a chance to meet the Options Medical Weight Loss team and explore the innovative weight loss solutions that have helped transform lives nationwide. With the Chamber of Commerce in attendance, a special event will be held on Thursday, October 10 from 4:00-6:00 p.m., at 849 N Dobson Rd., Suite 109, with a ribbon cutting taking place at 4:30 p.m.

"We're incredibly honored to open the new clinic in Mesa, and we're excited to continue providing personalized weight loss solutions to those seeking proven methods to elevate their overall health," comments Kristy Kaloyanides, chief operating officer.

Serving patients throughout the Mesa area, including Tempe and Scottsdale, the clinic will offer customized, medical weight loss solutions that are safe, affordable and designed by board-certified, obesity medicine specialists. The new location joins one other existing clinic in the Phoenix Metro area and is the 30th full-service clinic nationwide.

Light refreshments will be served at the grand opening event on October 10 and attendees can enjoy giveaways as part of the program, including free gifts for the first 25 guests and a grand prize raffle for three FREE months of the Options Premium GLP-1 program. The 1200-square-foot clinic will house the event, and hours for the new clinic are Tuesday through Thursday, from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.; Friday and Saturday, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. To reach the clinic by phone, call (480) 680-2361.

The entire community is invited to attend the grand opening, meet the dedicated team, and take the first step toward a healthier, happier life. Additionally, Options encourages local residents to stop by the clinic anytime during operating hours between October 8-12 for a FREE weight loss snapshot on the innovative InBody scale, including an analysis from a certified health coach.

"Approximately 73 percent of U.S. adults are overweight or obese and wanting to live longer, healthier lives, and there is unfortunately no quick fix to this issue. However, we are determined to achieve long-term success by focusing on the patient as a whole, and addressing the physical, emotional and mental challenges that make each person's weight loss journey unique," explains Dr. Mattingly. "By looking beyond the number on the scale, our average patient loses 30lbs of fat, including 21 percent of their dangerous visceral fat and 17 percent of their total body weight."

To start a weight loss journey, sign up for a free consultation and metabolic scan or call 888-405-LOSE (5673). For more information, visit OptionsMedicalWeightLoss.com or follow along on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn and YouTube.

About Options Medical Weight Loss

Options Medical Weight Loss is the nation's premier medical weight loss clinic. The company incorporates medically backed solutions, one-on-one health coaching, and innovative technology designed to track progress and help drive positive patient outcomes that far exceed the industry average. The practice has pioneered positive weight loss experiences for more than 50,000 patients since its founding in Chicago in 2014, and currently operates 30 full-service clinics throughout the U.S., including Illinois, Ohio, Florida, Arizona, Indiana, Michigan and Georgia. Visit OptionsMedicalWeightLoss.com for more information.

About Thurston Group

Thurston Group is a private equity firm that focuses on building industry-leading companies in the healthcare and business services sectors. Thurston has an extensive track record of partnering with physicians and building fast-growing healthcare businesses, including Smile Doctors, US Endo Partners, US Oral Surgery Management, South Georgia Dental Management, Gen4 Dental Partners, ARC Health, Options Medical Weight Loss and U.S. Orthopaedic Partners. Over its 35-year history, Thurston Group has returned more than $4B of invested capital. For additional information about Thurston Group, please visit Thurston Group's website at www.thurstongroup.com.

