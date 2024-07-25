Options Medical Weight Loss Reports Robust Revenue Growth, Plans for Clinic Expansion

Leading medical weight loss clinic continues to elevate its profile and value proposition amidst growing consumer interest in GLP-1 drugs

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., July 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Options Medical Weight Loss, a Thurston Group portfolio company, today announced it achieved significant revenue growth of 80 percent in the first half of the year, and continues its trajectory for notable expansion. With strong additions to executive leadership in place and approximately 14 new clinic locations planned to open by year end, the company is charging ahead in its mission to reduce the national year-over-year growth of obesity rates through transformational medical weight loss and health coaching experiences provided by obesity-certified experts. Options Medical Weight Loss is further bolstered by a growing interest among consumers in wanting to live longer, happier and healthier lives. Key highlights from the first half of the year include:

Realizing 80 percent top line, year-over-year revenue growth;

Achieving a Net Promoter Score (NPS) of 90 for world-class service and care;

Strengthening the leadership team with the additions of Ken Chatfield as Chief Information Officer; Kristy Kaloyanides as Interim Chief Operating Officer; Laura Petrolito as Head of People; and Michael Lover as Head of Operations;

Opening four clinics in three new states—Michigan, Georgia and North Carolina—while improving telehealth infrastructure to service the company's nationwide network of clients; and

Sustaining an average patient weight loss of 38lbs and 17 percent of body weight in six months.

"We are immensely proud to help individuals achieve their weight loss goals and improve their overall health and well-being," said Dr. Matt Walker, CEO and founder of Options Medical Weight Loss. "As we continue to grow and expand, our focus remains on enhancing the patient experience and broadening our reach to serve more communities—extending our high-quality, personalized care to even more individuals seeking comprehensive weight loss solutions."

Options Medical Weight Loss also launched a 12-Week Transformation Challenge and correlation study around weight loss and reduced cardiovascular incident risk, which led to substantial improvements in key health metrics and greater efficacy in managing obesity and associated health risks. Participants experienced significant reductions in weight, body mass index (BMI), body fat percentage, waist circumference, visceral fat level, systolic and diastolic blood pressure, fasting blood glucose and hemoglobin A1c levels.

"Our dedicated team has worked tirelessly to provide exceptional care and innovative solutions to our patients, and we can see the amazing results of these efforts in our recent Transformation Challenge," said Dr. Katrina Mattingly, chief medical officer of Options Medical Weight Loss. "These accomplishments are a testament to our commitment to helping people achieve their weight loss goals, and we look forward to making even greater strides in the months ahead."

As Interim Chief Operating Officer, Kristy Kaloyanides will oversee the operational standardization process across the company's entire portfolio of clinics and will partner with Head of Operations Michael Lover to develop a team of high performing leaders who are determined to transform patients' lives while increasing revenue growth for the business. Kaloyanides previously held director-level roles at Target, CVS and, most recently, served as SVP of Field Operations at MyEyeDr.

Utilizing his 15 years of CIO experience in various healthcare organizations, Ken Chatfield steps into his role as Chief Information Officer for Options Medical Weight Loss and will focus on integrating advanced technologies and data analytics that streamline processes, improve patient outcomes and elevate the standard of care. As Head of People, Laura Petrolito will support the company's rapid growth by improving the onboarding experience and launching new accelerated development programs focused on clinic leadership and consultative ideas, all of which will help strengthen Options Medical Weight Loss's talent selection process and value proposition.

The company currently operates 27 Options Medical Weight Loss clinics in the U.S. To start a weight loss journey, sign up for a free consultation and metabolic scan or call 888-405-LOSE (5673). For more information, visit OptionsMedicalWeightLoss.com or follow along on Facebook , Instagram , LinkedIn, and YouTube .

About Options Medical Weight Loss

Options Medical Weight Loss is the nation's premier medical weight loss clinic. The Company incorporates medically backed solutions, one-on-one health coaching, and innovative technology designed to track progress and help drive positive patient outcomes that far exceed the industry average. The practice has pioneered positive weight loss experiences for more than 50,000 patients since its founding in Chicago in 2014, and currently operates 27 full-service clinics throughout the U.S., including Illinois, Ohio, Florida, Arizona, Indiana, Michigan, North Carolina and Georgia. Visit OptionsMedicalWeightLoss.com for more information.

About Thurston Group

Thurston Group is a Chicago-based private equity firm that focuses on building industry-leading companies in the healthcare and related business service sectors. Thurston has an extensive track record of partnering with physicians and building fast-growing healthcare businesses, including SGA Dental partners, Gen4 Dental Partners, Smiles Dental, ARC Health, Options Medical Weight Loss, and U.S. Orthopedic Partners. Over its 37-year history, Thurston Group has returned over $4B of invested capital. For additional information about Thurston Group, please visit Thurston Group's website at www.thurstongroup.com.

