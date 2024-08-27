Options Medical Weight Loss to Open Third State-of-the-Art Clinic in Indianapolis

Indy Chamber to join nation's premier medical weight loss clinic for grand opening celebration, August 29

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., Aug. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Options Medical Weight Loss, a Thurston Group company and the nation's premier medical weight loss clinic, today announced the opening of its newest clinic in the Keystone area of Northeast Indianapolis. Located at 3345 E 86th St, this new location joins two existing state-of-the-art clinics in Indiana, and will offer customized, medical weight loss solutions that are safe, effective, affordable and designed by board-certified, obesity medicine specialists. The Keystone location will serve patients throughout Northeast Indianapolis including Driftwood Hills, Clearwater and Keystone, and marks the company's 27th full-service clinic nationwide.

"We're so honored to serve even more patients in Indianapolis, continuing to provide safe and effective weight loss solutions to those seeking proven methods to improve their overall health," comments Mike Lover, head of operations.

With approximately 73 percent of U.S. adults overweight or obese and wanting to live longer, healthier lives, Options Medical Weight Loss is on a mission to reduce the national, year-over-year obesity rate through positive, life-changing medical weight loss experiences. Unlike traditional weight loss programs, Options Medical Weight Loss programs are developed uniquely for every patient and customized according to an individual's biomarkers (body composition), health history and personal weight loss goals. Its doctors employ a full suite of medical tools, including weight loss and weight management medications, such as appetite suppressants and the latest GLP-1 drugs; a complementary "Options Diet System" featuring ready-to-eat meals and snacks rooted in the principles of healthy eating; and lifestyle/movement recommendations to aid in the process.

Through continuous innovation and the incorporation of new strategies, Options Medical Weight Loss helps patients not only lose unwanted weight but also maintain their weight loss for years to come. Dr. Katrina Mattingly, the company's chief medical officer, believes what sets them apart from other weight loss programs is their focus on the whole patient, addressing the physical, emotional and mental challenges that make each person's weight loss journey unique.

"We pride ourselves on looking beyond the number on the scale, and we remain committed to encouraging and supporting our patients to a deeper level of health," says Dr. Mattingly. "In six months, the average patient loses 30 pounds of fat, including 21 percent of their dangerous visceral fat, and 17 percent of their total body weight!"

The grand opening event on August 29 will feature light refreshments, as well as giveaways for the first 25 attendees with a grand prize raffle inclusive of a 2-week supply of Options Nutrition products and 3-month supply of supplements. The grand opening will be held at the 1,793-square-foot clinic from 5 to 7 p.m. Hours are Tuesday through Thursday, from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.; Friday and Saturday, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.; phone (317) 324-4008.

To start a weight loss journey, sign up for a free consultation and metabolic scan or call 888-405-LOSE (5673). For more information, visit OptionsMedicalWeightLoss.com or follow along on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn and YouTube.

About Options Medical Weight Loss

Options Medical Weight Loss is the nation's premier medical weight loss clinic. The company incorporates medically backed solutions, one-on-one health coaching, and innovative technology designed to track progress and help drive positive patient outcomes that far exceed the industry average. The practice has pioneered positive weight loss experiences for more than 50,000 patients since its founding in Chicago in 2014, and currently operates 27 full-service clinics throughout the U.S., including Illinois, Ohio, Florida, Arizona, Indiana, Michigan and Georgia. Visit OptionsMedicalWeightLoss.com for more information.

About Thurston Group

Thurston Group is a private equity firm that focuses on building industry-leading companies in the healthcare and business services sectors. Thurston has an extensive track record of partnering with physicians and building fast-growing healthcare businesses, including Smile Doctors, US Endo Partners, US Oral Surgery Management, South Georgia Dental Management, Gen4 Dental Partners, ARC Health, Options Medical Weight Loss and U.S. Orthopaedic Partners. Over its 35-year history, Thurston Group has returned more than $4B of invested capital. For additional information about Thurston Group, please visit Thurston Group's website at www.thurstongroup.com.

SOURCE Options Medical Weight Loss