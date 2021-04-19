Options Needed for Prospective College Students Unable to Comply with School Vaccination Requirements

This hesitancy is another burden falling on colleges and universities already struggling to navigate student medical waivers, which by state law they are required to follow when mandating any kind of vaccine – including COVID-19. Currently, 50 states recognize vaccination exemptions for medical reasons, 47 for religious closely held religious beliefs, and 18 for philosophical objections.

Released by CastleBranch, an infectious disease screening company with nearly 25 years of experience, the RealVaccinationID.com COVID-19 Waiver Card is an option for students who are unable to get the vaccine for medical, religious, or philosophical reasons. The card provides a safe, secure, and convenient way to show validated physical and digital proof of the cardholders' request for consideration of his or her legally permissible waiver status. The offering builds upon the company's previous release, RealVaccinationID.com COVID-19 Vaccine Cards, which individuals can use to prove their vaccination status.

The size of a driver's license, RealVaccinationID.com COVID-19 Waiver Cards contain the cardholder's name, date of birth, address, photo and vaccination waiver status. A QR code and unique access code on the back of the card allows the cardholder to present their primary-source medical, religious, or philosophical vaccination waiver documents upon request – but only with the cardholder's express permission and consent.

"It is the right of every individual to control his or her personal data – to know with absolute certainty that it won't be sold or handed over to the highest bidder," said Brett Martin, CastleBranch CEO. "The information you share with CastleBranch to create a RealVaccinationID.com card remains yours and yours alone. You control where and with whom this information is shared, ensuring nothing about you is ever shared without you."

CastleBranch is an infectious disease screening and nationally accredited consumer reporting agency with 20+ years of experience, and is the leading provider of vaccination, immunization and waiver tracking in the United States. The company has tracked, reviewed, and/or stored over 35 million medical documents—including complex vaccination and waiver documentation—for a majority of healthcare education programs in every state across the nation. CastleBranch's trusted review services are currently used to gain entry to highly secure operating rooms, healthcare facilities and nearly every hospital in the country. As a consumer reporting agency, CastleBranch handles all sensitive medical documents while maintaining compliance with HIPAA, FERPA, FCRA, GDPR, CCPA and other relevant state and federal privacy regulations.

Located in Wilmington, N.C., CastleBranch is a compliance management and infectious disease screening company serving over 17,700 healthcare programs, tens of millions of individuals, and tens of thousands of employers, schools and healthcare facilities nationwide by verifying identity, tracking over 35 million medical documents, and helping individuals transition to and through professional life. CastleBranch has 20+ years of experience, employs over 500 team members and has a long track record of providing innovative solutions for complex problems.

